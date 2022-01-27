BRATTLEBORO — The Windham Southeast School District Board unanimously passed a budget to present to voters on the March 1 ballot after ironing out some details and deciding to increase its proposed compensation.
The $60,293,834 spending plan features a 7.6 percent increase over the current budget and includes several new staffing positions, with most of the bump involving new revenue associated with federal Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief funds. Because of factors determined by the state, school tax rates are estimated to drop by 1 percent in Dummerston, 1.6 percent in Guilford and 2.3 percent in Putney, and increase by 0.9 percent in Brattleboro.
Board member Tim Maciel proposed the article for compensation to include $7,000 for board members and $9,000 for the chairperson to help cover child care and elder care costs, potentially making the total budget for their pay go from $42,000 to $72,000. Previously, the figures were $4,000 and $6,000, respectively.
“I don’t think any of us has fully anticipated how the Act 46 merger would impact the breadth of responsibilities and the serious time commitments required to do the job well,” Maciel said, referring to the 2015 education law aimed at improving student inequities and finding efficiencies. “We all serve on the board as volunteers, and none of us, I believe, would suggest that money is the primary motivation for serving. At the same time, I don’t believe any of us wants to see economic adversity as an obstacle for a person who wants to serve on the School Board.”
Jaci Reynolds, board member, cited the time commitment as the reason why she’s not seeking re-election in March. She believes higher compensation might attract more candidates.
Board Chairperson David Schoales noted the job entails managing a $60 million budget, 700-plus employees and 2,500 students, which is a much bigger task than governing the smaller districts preceding the unified one. COVID-19 and a sexual abuse investigation within the district also were mentioned as newer challenges facing the board.
“It’s a pretty substantial increase. That would give me some pause,” said board member Shaun Murphy, who abstained from the 8-0 vote for a pay hike.
Maciel also wanted to add $20,000 to the budget for hosting a job fair in Brattleboro to find good candidates to work in the school district. Schoales suggested the board consider supplementing existing efforts instead, to which Maciel agreed.
“We have money in our budget to support this conversation,” interim Superintendent Mark Speno said.
Speno suggested by switching to equity and anti-racism workshops hosted by the Vermont School Boards Association, the district could save some money. Schoales said the board would stick with the Diversity and Equity Committee’s recommendations for training.
Speno also questioned a $45,000 price tag estimated for clinical psychologist Dr. Christopher Overtree’s school climate survey and interviews being conducted in tandem with the sexual misconduct investigation underway, after a news report last year detailed allegations about a retired Brattleboro Union High School teacher. Speno said the district already solicits feedback via surveys from Panorama Education, the same used by Overtree, but Schoales said the individual interviews would be different.
“You get what you pay for,” Schoales said.
Maciel described the survey by Overtree being more serious than gauging social emotional learning.
Murphy questioned “the validity of changing the budget” so substantially the night the board was expected to vote on the spending plan.
“I’m concerned about the timing,” he said. “I’m concerned about the amount of increase, and I’m concerned about the late entry into what looks like could be a pretty major budget change.”
After a 7-1 vote, the board added to $95,000 to the budget — $30,000 for educational workshops for the board and $45,000 for Overtree. Murphy voted against the measure, and Reynolds abstained.