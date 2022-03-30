BRATTLEBORO — Local schools have been steadily building on their efforts to promote diversity, equity and inclusion.
“What we’re doing, some will say, is not enough,” said Mikaela Simms, diversity coordinator at the Windham Southeast Supervisory Union. “But for sure, we have our axe to the grindstone and people are really dedicated to doing this work. Of course, like anything else, there’s room for improvement.”
Windham Southeast School District Board member David Schoales asked for administrators to bring back a proposal to make the three items a top priority. At the time of the meeting, in February, Schoales served as chairperson and there had been reports of racial harassment.
At the School Board meeting last Tuesday, Interim Superintendent Mark Speno said there’s no specific curriculum to present to the board.
“But as a school district, we have made a commitment to diversity, equity and inclusion,” he said. “We’re building structures in our school system through teacher leader programs and the addition of a diversity/equity/inclusion coach for next school year.”
Speno described how each school dedicates time at staff meetings to ensuring diversity, equity, inclusion (DEI) and social justice is reflected in all classes and teaching.
Simms said the framework has been developed in a multi-year process in which staff are questioning themselves and each other to build a strong community. They’re starting to use Learning for Justice standards when coming up with curriculum.
The organization, according to its website, “seeks to uphold the mission of the Southern Poverty Law Center: to be a catalyst for racial justice in the South and beyond, working in partnership with communities to dismantle white supremacy, strengthen intersectional movements and advance the human rights of all people.”
Simms highlighted the use of restorative justice practices, including student-led circles and a series talking about race and racial violence that is open to all families. Schools in the district span Brattleboro, Dummerston, Guilford and Putney.
Instead of just “checking boxes” or rushing to do “performative things” in response to certain incidents, Simms said the district needs to have the capacity to analyze what it’s doing.
“If you look at me as Black woman, that’s part of me,” she said. “I bring those parts of me to the job, but I’m also a teacher, I’m a learner. So part of this social justice work is thinking of ourselves as learners, thinking about students as teachers and learners as well, because we’re in a reciprocal relationship with them.”
Simms added, “We have people coming from New Jersey. We have people coming from Afghanistan. We welcome them all.”
When a mistake is made, Simms said, there’s a need to apologize and fix things.
Sandy Stark, coordinator of the Parent Child Center at Early Education Services, said staff members recently read a book about racial trauma and have participated in various trainings.
“I think we are making some strides in raising awareness among staff,” Stark said.
Shannon Kelly, a sixth grade teacher at Green Street School who will be the DEI coach for the district next year, said she’s looking forward to teaming up with teachers on incorporating the Learning for Justice standards into their classroom.
Teaching the truth, she added, is “becoming illegal in some states. That’s scary. I want to extend the appreciation for this work.”
Mike Szostak, restorative justice coordinator at Brattleboro Union High School, said posters have been hung up at the high school entrance to honor BIPOC people. (BIPOC stands for Black, Indigenous, and People of Color)
BUHS has the longest running restorative justice program in any high school in Vermont, Szostak said. It’s existed for 16 years now.
A student panel running restorative sessions temporarily stopped during the COVID-19 pandemic but is being reinstituted now, Szostak said. He also noted staff trainings are taking place.
Eileen Parks, librarian at Academy School, said an upcoming anti-racist training will be held for faculty at the West Brattleboro-based elementary school and lots of new literature with a DEI focus has come in.
“It’s more pervasive in our school is what I would say is the biggest change,” Parks said.
For the first time ever, schools in the district held Black Lives Matter Week in February. Different activities were planned around the theme.
Kelly Dias, principal at Academy School, said she’s proud of the way the community has supported and welcomed refugee families.
“It’s been a really exciting and interesting experience to have so many newcomers from Afghanistan join our community as well,” Dias said, noting a special library was set up for students coming as refugees. “As of yesterday, we were up to 13 new students, K-6.”
Jaime Contois, a parent from Putney, said the efforts described by staff give her inspiration and hope.
Later in the meeting, the board asked administrators to report back on recent developments in recruiting diverse candidates, and incentives available through the state and other avenues to help draw people to Vermont.