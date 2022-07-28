BRATTLEBORO — After learning that some staff and community members were unaware of an investigation into allegations of sex abuse against a retired teacher, the Windham Southeast School District Board is looking at how to conduct more outreach.

“The information is not getting out,” School Board Vice Chairperson David Schoales said at the board meeting last week. “When [the attorney] contacts someone that the reporter has referred her to, they express having no idea that this is going on, that this is underway.”

An investigation into sex abuse within the district began in February after attorney Aimee Goddard of Buehler & Annis in Brattleboro was hired to assist. An article that outlined sexual abuse allegations against retired Brattleboro Union High School teacher Zeke Hecker, published in the Commons in August 2021, spurred the action.

Board member Liz Adams said the district needs multiple avenues of accountability “to ensure this doesn’t happen again.”

At the board meeting last week, a related motion that would give the superintendent several tasks was tabled so it could be more thoroughly discussed. The draft document includes calls for creating additional pathways for reporting allegations, with varying levels of confidentiality and anonymity, as well as protection against retaliation, rebuilding the existing leadership structures to provide more representation for staff and students, engaging in community dialogue about school climate that highlights areas for growth and of concern, updating the public on allegations of abuse when appropriate, and providing timely updates on making progress on these goals.

The draft document says the superintendent “shall respond to this directive” by submitting a two-year implementation proposal no later than Aug. 9. Board member Shaun Murphy said he would vote against the motion because he objects to the word “directive.”

“I think that it is part and parcel to what this board does,” he said. “It directs from afar. If it was collaboration, I would be much more willing to go through this document and consider it.”

Mike Szostak, restorative justice coordinator at the high school, agreed with Murphy about making the process collaborative. “Equity and social justice” should be mentioned in the document and any decision making, Szostak said.

Needed is clarity on specific requests in the draft document and how to measure progress, Superintendent Mark Speno said. He told the board he “would be interested in talking this through more before formalizing a document here tonight ...”

Board member Deborah Stanford urged the board to have at least part of the plan in place before the school year starts.

“The summer is flying by,” board member Tim Maciel said. “We really need changes to the system and this is what this document calls for: systemic change.”

Mindy Haskins Rogers, BUHS alumna and author of the Commons article, recommended separating projects out to address urgent issues right away.

Buehler & Annis posted a special page on its website called “WSESD Investigation,” in which it seeks “information regarding sexual abuse of students and/or harassment, or abuse of power by current or former faculty, administration and staff” of the school district. The site offers confidential reporting through its secure website.

Information will remain confidential, unless complaints trigger mandatory reporting laws in Vermont, the firm says. People can indicate in the message that they are reporting anonymously, and not leave a name. To provide information, victims, people with information and witnesses can call 802-451-0905 or email report@wsesd.info.

Lisa Ford of Guilford, a parent in the district, asked how much the investigation is costing the district. To date, board members estimated about $75,000 has been spent.

“It’s a lot of money,” Ford said, “with not a lot of results it sounds like.”

Now is the time to ramp up communication, Stanford said.

“Guaranteeing the safety of children even in the public sector is worth every cent spent,” Stanford said.

Asked by Ford how many calls have come in, Schoales said the board doesn’t receive such information.

“We will get a final report at some point in the future, hopefully not too far, then we will decide what to with that,” Schoales said.