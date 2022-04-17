BRATTLEBORO — A couple of students from Brattleboro Union High School will soon be serving as representatives on the Windham Southeast School District Board.
"We look forward to working with the BUHS as we work on implementing this initiative," School Board member Lana Dever said at the board meeting Tuesday, where the board unanimously supported the proposal that she presented and described as being crafted in a collaborative way.
Dever explained that two full-time rising sophomores or juniors will be appointed as non-voting student representatives by the board for one-year terms because rising seniors might be busy preparing for college or working jobs. Seniors also leave early and "we really need a full year commitment," she said.
According to a document on the initiative, the term for the first year will begin as soon as possible and end March 1. The board will continue to meet over the summer but student representatives may start in September.
"This has been a long-time coming and on our to-list," board member Michelle Luetjen Green said. "I'm grateful to those who are involved."
In the document, the board said it "recognizes the need for direct student representation on the board."
"Although Vermont state law does not yet allow student representatives voting rights," the document states, "their voice on school matters will serve an important need as the board strives to fulfill its mission 'to provide a safe, inclusive and supportive environment where all students grow academically, socially, and emotionally, and are challenged to reach their potential as local and global community members.'"
Students serving as official representatives on the board will be expected to attend regular meetings of the board in person and/or via Zoom, become familiar with and abide by relevant policies, including the district's Code of Ethics, and represent a diversity of opinions on a range of issues. Students from traditionally marginalized groups are encouraged to apply, as well as those working to promote diversity, equity, social justice and anti-racism.
To join, applicants are asked to submit written or video-recorded responses to two questions: What do you feel are the most pressing issues facing our school district today? Why do you wish to become a member of the WSESD School Board?
Responses are due by 6 p.m. April 25. In-person interviews will be kept confidential and shared only with board members in private executive session.
Service on the board will count towards community service requirements at the school. Student representatives will be assigned a mentor from the board to support and guide them, and may be provided meals before board meetings.
Board member Liz Adams encouraged all students to come to meetings.
"You don't have to be specifically invited and be more than welcomed here," she said.
Jody Normandeau of Dummerston, former board member, said student input is much needed.
"They're the ones living this life," she said. "So thank you very much."