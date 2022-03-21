BRATTLEBORO — Following calls for more transparency on the superintendent search process, the Windham Southeast Supervisory Union Board will provide an update on the subject at a special meeting Wednesday, via Zoom.
“A meeting/executive session had been scheduled (pro-actively, with best intentions) last Friday to ensure that it was appropriately warned, as we are trying to expedite our work,” Board Chairwoman Michelle Luetjen Green said in an email response to the Reformer. “I did confirm that the meeting could be canceled or changed to a later date without issue, as this is not a regularly scheduled meeting time and we were still collaborating schedules and availability.”
On Monday morning, Green requested a “superintendent search update” be added to the agenda.
“The update is intended to share an overview of what we are working on and our tasks at hand,” she said. “No action will be taken.”
Green said public comment is always permitted and welcomed at board meetings.
The board has been working on hiring a superintendent since the fall, following former Superintendent Andy Skarzynski stepping down from the position at the end of June to be with his family in Connecticut after just one year on the job. Mark Speno, principal of Green Street School in Brattleboro at the time, was named interim superintendent in July.
In an announcement made March 4, the board said it hadn’t reached a consensus in its superintendent search and the next board would need “to deliberate and consider what steps to take going forward.”
At the board’s re-organization meeting last week, where Green was elected chairwoman and two new members joined, many attendees called for Speno to get the permanent job. His supporters included students, parents, teachers, staff and administrators.
Several of them called for greater transparency.
“Every single person deserves to understand exactly how we’re sitting where we are,” Green said at the meeting. “They deserve to know the processes and needed to know what our candidate pool looked like, needed to know what bumps and obstacles we ran into, how we developed our feedback, where we got that from and how we move forward and ended up where we did.”