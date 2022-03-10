BRATTLEBORO — Not everyone is cheering the decision to make masks optional in Windham Southeast Supervisory Union schools.
“Numbers have definitely fallen over the last month but there is still a lot of COVID circulating and it is still very much a risk to people who are immunocompromised, older adults even if they’re fully vaccinated and people with a variety of common medical conditions, many of whom may not realize they are at risk,” said Anna Olivier, family nurse practitioner and parent of children who will attend Putney Central School in the future.
The administrative decision to make masks optional at public schools in Brattleboro, Dummerston, Guilford, Putney and Vernon was discussed at the Windham Southeast School District Board meeting Tuesday. Interim Superintendent Mark Speno said the Department of Health and Vermont Agency of Education say masking should become optional in schools starting Monday.
Speno informed families of the move Friday.
“From the very beginning of the pandemic, we have chosen to follow guidance from our Vermont Department of Health, professionals,” he said.
Staff can test twice a week right now and families are able to get testing supplies from the schools, Speno said.
About 78.4 percent of students at Brattleboro Union High School, Brattleboro Area Middle School and Windham Regional Career Center are vaccinated against COVID-19. Previously, the state had set a goal of having schools hit the 80 percent mark before masks should come off.
Speno said more specifics will be announced including information on logistics related to students who can’t be vaccinated.
After hearing concerns from community members at the meeting, board member Emily Murphy Kaur encouraged having different guidelines for pre-k and kindergarten where younger students couldn’t be vaccinated. At one point, she made a motion to keep masking in elementary schools but the board did not vote on the item since it had not been warned on the meeting agenda.
“We’ve already had two school years that have been affected by it,” she said of masking. “What’s two more months?”
Children who are 4 and younger cannot yet be vaccinated. Reports also say the vaccine is less effective for 5- to 11-year-olds.
BUHS Principal Steve Perrin said nurses and students who become symptomatic will be masking up, and some members of the school community may decide to wear masks in different situations.
“It’s not really for us to judge when people choose to mask,” he said.
Speno said since the first week of school, school nurses have met weekly to track the pandemic and discuss mitigation strategies.
“They have been great leaders for us and they will continue to do that moving forward,” he said.
Dummerston School Principal Julianne Eagan said some students say they will still continue wearing facial coverings. BAMS Principal Keith Lyman suggested masking could return if the experts deem it appropriate again.
Board member Lana Dever said she wants to make sure marginalized students are being considered in decision making.