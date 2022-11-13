WILMINGTON — More than a year went into crafting a strategic plan for Windham Southwest Supervisory Union.
Stakeholders from all of the member school districts provided input, Superintendent Barbara Anne Komons-Montroll said at a Windham Southwest Board meeting held remotely Wednesday.
“It’s a pretty impressive document and we’re pretty happy to say it’s complete,” she said.
Available at wswsu49.org, the five-year plan identifies four priority areas. They are socio-emotional learning, mental health and wellbeing; student engagement; academic achievement and success; and sustainability.
Windham Southwest schools include Halifax Elementary, Readsboro Elementary, Stamford Elementary, Twin Valley Elementary in Wilmington and Twin Valley Middle High School in Whitingham.
Troy McAllister, special education director at Windham Southwest, said a main goal for this year is to establish regular student behavior support meetings and teacher collaboration to incorporate competencies into the curriculum. The hope is to improve school climate and increase collaboration across schools.
One project involves expanding after-school and summer programs. Another provides professional development on culturally responsive teaching, trauma informed practices and civil dialogue.
A team devoted to diversity, equity and inclusion is currently being formed. Teachers and students are anticipated to hold discussions facilitated by the group.
Komons-Montroll said she feels having talks about equity will “broaden our mindsets about how we can be more inclusive and really support more belonging of everybody in our schools.”
The plan seeks to have a more engaged student body and decrease absenteeism. Komons-Montroll said staff will be working to improve the “rigor and relevance” of instructional practice, with each school focusing on project based learning and enrichment opportunities.
Rebecca Fillion, principal at Twin Valley Elementary School, noted the number of disciplinary problems is reduced when students are engaged.
Michael RobbGrieco, director of curriculum and technology integration at WSWSU, said the Portrait of Student Success program is being implemented to establish a common understanding of the qualities needed for students to move on from grades 5, 8 and 12. Being sought are improvements to academic achievement in middle school, early literacy (pre-k to grade 4), and academic proficiency in math and literacy.
Komons-Montroll said each district board will establish a committee to conduct outreach to stakeholder groups and there will be a mechanism on the WSWSU website for community members to provide input in hopes of involving more families in the schools.
To help with retention and recruiting, job advertising will be expanded, sign-on bonuses will be offered and exit interviews will be conducted.
“All of this is in progress,” Komons-Montroll said.
The plan calls for evaluating “equitable access to educational opportunities” across districts. Equitable means “every child will get what they need,” Komons-Montroll said.
Twin Valley Middle High School Principal Anna Roth said she and Robb Grieco were able to tap grant funding for teacher retention to pay for counseling, yoga and other offerings. They received feedback from teachers about what could make difficult days better.
Also presented Wednesday was an updated plan for the $1,849,208 the supervisory union received from Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief Fund (ESSER) via the federal American Rescue Plan Act. So far, $302,769 has been used. All of it must be spent by Sept. 30, 2024.
Since a previous presentation, Komons-Montroll said, minor adjustments were made mostly around benefit plans for new positions. A summer program received more funding.
Komons-Montroll said $680,207 went to schools. Other allocations include $139,945 for new teacher hire incentives to deal with critical shortages, $163,629 for paraeduactor stipends, $88,796 for early release after-school programs, and $11,000 for Portrait of Student Success materials and transportation, and $6,124 for a math consultant for grades 6-12.
Komons-Montroll encouraged community members to fill out a form on the supervisory union’s website to provide feedback on the plan for ESSER funds at wswsu49.org/covid-19-response/arp-esser-plan.