WINDHAM — George Dutton was elected to a three-year term on the Select Board during Tuesday's Town Meeting via Australian ballot.
For the three-year term on the school district's board, Beth McDonald narrowly defeated Erin Kehoe by a vote of 98 to 90. Cathy Scott and Carolyn Partridge were also elected to the district's board. The school budget of $387,892 was approved by a vote of 149 to 35.
Voters also approved general fund operating expenses of $229,662, $488,568 for the highway budget, $90,000 for repaving and $15,000 for the bridges fund.