WINDHAM -- Voters narrowly approved an article to close Windham Elementary School at the end of the current school year and adopt school choice for grades K-6, but defeated an article that would authorize the School Board to pay tuition for students at an approved independent elementary school or an independent school meeting education quality standards.
Town Clerk Mike McLaine said Article 1 passed 137-135 and Article 2 failed 146-121. Out of 362 registered voters in town, 272 participated in Tuesday's special election.
"All I can say is we are very happy that we were supported by so many people in our town," said Crystal Corriveau, a parent. "I will be glad to have all my children in the town of Townshend. It will be easier with sports and other programs we join in Townshend. They won't miss half of soccer practice next year or other activities we don't have here."
Erin Kehoe, another parent, thanked voters who turned out.
"After marginally losing on the last few votes, the parents of the town have tried hard to get people to come out and cast ballots for this vote," she said. "Recognizing that the parents of Windham wanted change."
It's unclear how the tuition issue will be resolved.
"It's a very unanticipated result," McLaine said. "I didn't contemplate whether there was a yes on one and a no on two. I don't know the answer."
One potentiality McLaine offered would have the district paying tuition to public schools but not independent schools.
School Board Vice Chairwoman and State Rep. Carolyn Partridge, D-Windham-3, previously spoke about her concerns with Article 2. She said a future board could approve a very high tuition rate if someone wants their child to go to a special school.
Windham is part of Windham Central Supervisory Union, she said in support of keeping the school open, “and we meet all of the curriculum and testing requirements other schools do.” It also is part of the West River Education District, as it sends students to Leland & Gray Union Middle and High School in Townshend.
"We are petitioning for a revote," said Howard Ires, who represents Windham on the West River Education District board.
Partridge said several people thought they were voting to keep the school open but voted the opposite way. She called the Zoom portion of the informational meeting "significantly botched."
"People were bounced off the meeting multiple times, Zoom participants couldn’t hear what was being said in the room, and people in the room had a hard time hearing what Zoom participants were saying," she said. Board member "Russ Cumming wasn’t able to share the recording so people who couldn’t attend weren’t able to view it."
McLaine was unsure how a recount or revote could occur.
"I've never had a contentious issue before," he said.
He said he would have to consult with the Secretary of State's Office and election law.
This story will be updated.