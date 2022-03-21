PUTNEY — The Putney Development Review Board has granted a zoning permit to the Windham & Windsor Housing Trust to build its controversial project next to the Putney Community Gardens.
The $10.3 million project will create 25 apartments. Land for the community gardens will be split off and sold to a local group, Green Commons of Vermont. The zoning permit allows the trust to subdivide the parcel.
The board granted the permit earlier this month, but neighbors already are banding together to file a legal challenge to the local permit.
Elizabeth Bridgewater, the executive director of the trust, in a statement, praised the board's decision, and said it was a culmination of two years of work and collaboration.
Bridgewater said the project still needs permits for waste/water permit and the storm water permit. "We have partial funding committed and have just submitted our application for tax credits for the remaining portion of the budget," she said.
If funded, she said construction would start in late fall 2022.
Laura Campbell, who lives across Alice Holway Drive from the proposed site, said Monday she had started the appeal process.
And Elizabeth Warner, who lives a short distance from the proposed project, said that she already had gathered more than 155 signatures against the project, which includes a plea to the current owner of the land, Putney Gateway Associates, not to follow through and sell the land to the housing trust. Jeffrey Shumlin is the principal of Gateway, according to the Vermont Secretary of State's office.
The Putney board's permit subdivides the land into two parcels — the southern parcel is for the new housing, with the northern portion dedicated to preserve current use of the land: the established community gardens and the summer Farmers Market.
Bridgewater noted the subdivision creates the opportunity of independent ownership by the Green Commons of Vermont, a group comprised of Community Garden and Farmers Market members.
“We’re thrilled to be at this important milestone," Bridgewater said. “This is the culmination of two and a half years of planning and collaboration on our part with community members and the Green Commons group. We are also delighted to help implement a key component of Putney’s town plan to increase housing opportunities in a way that preserves cherished community resources such as the community garden and farmers market.”
Karen Astley, Putney's town manager and zoning administrator, couldn't be reached for comment Monday.
Bridgewater said that affordable housing was a high priority for Putney residents, as discussed during the past two years.
"'Affordability' meant many things to participants, including workforce, intergenerational, low-income and energy-efficient housing. A variety of options would make it easier for people to live, work, raise families and retire in Putney,” she said.
The parcel of land lies within the Putney's designated neighborhood development area, which is designed to discourage sprawl in favor of compact growth patterns that support vital communities while protecting the rural landscape and agricultural and forest economy surrounding the downtown area, she said.
Warner said that she posted the change.org petition on social media over the weekend and quickly received many signatures, including from longtime Putney residents. The petition asks Gateway Associates to reconsider selling the land to the housing trust, and instead keep the land open as a park.
Warner said that many of the housing trust's tenants at its other Putney properties had signed the petition.
The trust's tenants are frustrated with the poor management of the properties, particularly Putney Landing, she said.
"This is not a collaboration with the community," Warner said, noting that she knew of several people who planned on appealing the local zoning permit.
There isn't enough parking, Warner said, they are small apartments and no storage, and she said she didn't believe the housing trust's proposed lot was big enough for the density it is proposing. The land must be contiguous, she said, and not on the other side of Alice Holway Drive.
Warner said that, while the yet-unnamed project would pay about $22,000 in property taxes, it did not cover the effects on local services.
"I'm very angry and discouraged," said Warner.
Bridgewater said, if the housing trust is not funded in the 2022 tax credit round for the Putney project, it will reapply next spring, as there is only one opportunity per year to apply for these tax credits. The trust's partner in the project is Evernorth, a regional nonprofit housing organization.