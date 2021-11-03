PUTNEY — The Windham-Windsor Housing Trust’s plan for a new “in-fill” development near the Putney Food Co-op will not impinge on the Putney Community Gardens.
Peter Paggi, head of development for the Brattleboro-based non-profit housing group, said Tuesday evening the design for the 25-unit development had been altered and as a result no land would be needed from the gardens next door.
He said “shadow studies” showed that the shadows cast by the two-story buildings would throw a small corner of the garden into shadow in April and October, outside of the normal growing season. A non-profit group, Green Commons of Vermont, has been working on the project with the housing trust, and is expected to buy the land where the gardens are situated from the housing trust.
Paggi said closing on the purchase of the parcel from Putney Gateway Associates is slated for late February.
Paggi gave the Putney Planning Commission an update on the project, which has been in the planning stages for a couple of years. Paggi had asked the planners for a letter of support, as the housing trust prepares its various financing plans.
But member Vanessa Vadim said she felt the planners should hold off issuing such a letter until after a public meeting on the project Nov. 15.
Vadim raised many questions about the project and its need in Putney, noting that there “weren’t any jobs” in Putney, and access to affordable food and public transportation were also in short supply. The Putney Food Bank is overwhelmed, she said, as well as the local medical practice.
“Why Putney?” she asked.
Paggi said that the housing trust’s waiting lists for its Putney properties is long. “Putney is a strong market,” he said. “People want to move back into Putney.
Others were very supportive of the project, including member Lyssa Papazian, who said providing housing for workers would be a help to those businesses in Putney.
“Thank you,” she said, “It looks great.”
Paggi said the project is now conceived as two buildings containing 17 apartments and eight townhouses. He said the project would have solar panels on its roofs, and produce 40 percent of its electricity. He said there is room for additional solar panels.
He said there would be 11 two-bedroom apartments and 14 one-bedroom units.
He said parking spaces would be located both on the same side of Alice Holway Drive and on the opposite side, but pavers would be used on the land on the other side because of the water table.
Income levels will range as low as $16,000 for a single person dwelling to $70,000 for a family of four, Paggi said.
Planning Commission Chairman Philip “Pip” Bannister said the project conforms to the town plan’s goals of creating housing in the town center by “in-fill” development, rather than developing out in the rural sections of the town.
The housing trust plans on buying the site from Putney Gateway Associates and selling the site of the community gardens to the new non-profit Green Commons.
Paggi said Windham-Windsor is partnering with Evernorth of Burlington, which was formerly known as Housing Vermont. It merged with a non-profit Maine housing group, he said. Evernorth had been its partner with Putney Landing, an already existing housing project, as well as Upper Story, the housing that is above the Brattleboro Food Co-op. “It’s the same team,” he said.
He said the properties would remain in the housing trust’s portfolio “forever” and would never be sold. Typically, Paggi said, a full rehabilitation would occur in 20 to 25 years.
A public meeting, held via Zoom, will be held Nov. 15, the housing trust said.