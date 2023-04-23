GUILFORD — A non-profit energy education and advocacy organization has awarded grants to two local organizations that help people weatherize their homes with energy-saving window inserts.
Energy committees in Guilford and Rockingham received the grants to support the WindowDressers program.
At WindowDressers workshops, community volunteers collaborate to assemble custom-fit plastic film inserts stretched over wooden frames. The Energize Vermont grant is intended to support participation in the WindowDressers workshops.
“Working together in the fall of 2022, about 50 volunteers built 262 window inserts to warm 34 homes and help reduce fuel bills as well as carbon emissions,” stated Nancy Detra, of the Guilford Energy Committee, in a news release. “Our success is due to the goodwill and determination of community members. We are eager to continue providing free inserts to folks who need them in 2023.”
Town Energy Committee volunteers solicit orders for window inserts and recruit and train volunteer workshop participants. The inserts work like storm windows but are much less expensive and far easier to install and remove. They fit inside an existing window, adding two insulating spaces and improving the air seal. Window inserts improve the comfort of homes, reduce heating costs, and can reduce carbon footprints.
“I measured a lot of drafty windows in our first two years offering this program, and we heard from many of our customers what a difference the inserts made in their comfort and in lower fuel bills,” stated Peter Bergstrom of the Rockingham Energy Committee.
Support for WindowDressers is an element of Energize Vermont’s Climate Action Project, which promotes a response to climate change that reduces consumption, limits energy sprawl, and preserves the natural resources that defend Vermont against climate impacts.
The Vermont WindowDressers effort has technical and material support from Maine’s non-profit WindowDressers, which developed the community approach to energy savings.
Town energy committees or other community groups interested in learning more about Energize Vermont’s Grant Program or Vermont Window Project community workshops may contact Becca Dill at becca@energizevermont.org or Jack Sumberg, WindowDressers President, at jack.sumberg@gmail.com.