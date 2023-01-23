A winter storm dumped up to a foot of heavy, wet snow on Southern Vermont and Southwestern New Hampshire Sunday night into Monday, causing power outages, closing schools and businesses, and creating treacherous driving conditions throughout the region.
A spokesperson for Green Mountain Power said 2,834 customers were without power in Brattleboro at about noon Monday, as well as 199 in Dummerston, 332 in Dover, 740 in Newfane, and 893 in Wardsboro.
“Our team prepared for the forecast, and in addition to Green Mountain Power crews, we have external crews helping restore power to customers,” said Kristin Carlson of GMP. “The storm brought heavy wet snow, causing damage and tough road conditions, targeted mostly in Southern Vermont.”
At about noon Monday, GMP reported it had restored power to 8,800 customers and was working to repair damage to the remaining 5,700 customers. Carlson said crews are anticipated to make a lot of progress Monday but outages in “some hard hit areas could extend into tomorrow.”
Peter Lynch, assistant director of the Brattleboro Department of Public Works, said just before noon that the town’s road crews had been working since 10 p.m. Sunday.
“We are making great progress but have been hampered by a number of downed trees and wires on many of the roads in West and North Brattleboro,” he said.
Lynch said DPW was working along with the Brattleboro Fire Department and Dispatch and Green Mountain Power to identify electrical hazards and make them safe.
“The best thing you can do for you and your family and for our road crews is to stay safe by staying home if you can,” said Lynch, who said road crews would be working into Monday night.
On Tuesday, most of the road crew will have a chance to rest and recuperate for the next snowstorm, expected for Wednesday. This will mean, said Lynch, snow in downtown Brattleboro might not be fully removed before Saturday.
According to the Brattleboro Fire Department, GMP hopes to have power restored to most customers in Brattleboro by Tuesday afternoon.
“It is important to remember that if you are using a generator, keep the generator outside to keep any carbon monoxide away from your living quarters,” said BFD Chief Leonard Howard. “Please be sure to have a working smoke/carbon monoxide detector on each level of your home and use extreme caution using candles or lanterns. Remember to stay away from any downed powerlines.”
Emergency Services will continue to monitor whether an emergency shelter will be activated. If you have any questions, call the Brattleboro Fire Department at 802-254-4831 or Brattleboro Dispatch at 802-257-7946.
Alex Dunklee, the Vernon Fire Chief, told the Reformer that a fire truck and a town plow truck went off the road during the snowstorm. There were no injuries and no damages reported in both incidents.
The fire truck went off the road near Fort Bridgman Road and the plow truck went off near the town office building.
Thousands of people across New Hampshire were also without power Monday as snow continued to fall. By Monday morning, more than 33,000 customers were without power.
According to Eversource’s outage map, the outages were clustered north of where the rain turned to freezing rain and heavy snow in a band across all of Southern New Hampshire.
“Keep you and your family safe if you lose power,” stated Robert Buxton, Director of the New Hampshire Department of Safety’s Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Management, in an early morning news release.
1 of 22
A person drivers under a tree that had fallen over Twin Brook Road in Chesterfield, N.H., as heavy snow causes many trees and power lines to fall on Monday, Jan, 23, 2023. Purchase local photos online.
A person drivers under a tree that had fallen over Twin Brook Road in Chesterfield, N.H., as heavy snow causes many trees and power lines to fall on Monday, Jan, 23, 2023. Purchase local photos online.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
Heavy snow causes power outages across Windham County in Vermont and Cheshire County in New Hampshire on Monday, Jan, 23, 2023.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
Heavy snow causes power outages across Windham County in Vermont and Cheshire County in New Hampshire on Monday, Jan, 23, 2023.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
A crew from Green Mountain Power works on restoring the power on Route 9 in Brattleboro after a tree knocked down the power lines from the heavy snow on Monday, Jan, 23, 2023.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
Heavy snow causes power outages across Windham County in Vermont and Cheshire County in New Hampshire on Monday, Jan, 23, 2023.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
A crew from Green Mountain Power works on restoring the power on Route 9 in Brattleboro after a tree knocked down the power lines from the heavy snow on Monday, Jan, 23, 2023.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
Heavy snow causes power outages across Windham County in Vermont and Cheshire County in New Hampshire on Monday, Jan, 23, 2023.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
Heavy snow causes power outages across Windham County in Vermont and Cheshire County in New Hampshire on Monday, Jan, 23, 2023.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
Nicole Heavner, of Brattleboro, shovels part of the driveway on Monday, Jan, 23, 2023.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
Heavy snow causes power outages across Windham County in Vermont and Cheshire County in New Hampshire on Monday, Jan, 23, 2023.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
Nicole Heavner, of Brattleboro, shovels part of the driveway on Monday, Jan, 23, 2023.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
Heavy snow causes power outages across Windham County in Vermont and Cheshire County in New Hampshire on Monday, Jan, 23, 2023.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
Caleb, 12, and Karsyn Heavner, 11, of Brattleboro, shoveled part of the driveway on Monday, Jan. 23, 2023.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
Heavy snow causes power outages across Windham County in Vermont and Cheshire County in New Hampshire on Monday, Jan, 23, 2023.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
Heavy snow causes power outages across Windham County in Vermont and Cheshire County in New Hampshire on Monday, Jan, 23, 2023.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
Tim Guarantee, of Brattleboro, walks down Green Street as the snow falls on Monday, Jan. 23, 2023.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
Heavy snow causes power outages across Windham County in Vermont and Cheshire County in New Hampshire on Monday, Jan, 23, 2023.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
A crew from Green Mountain Power assesses the damage after a tree took out some power lines across Route 30 in Newfane during a heavy snowstorm on Monday, Jan. 23, 2023.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
Heavy snow causes power outages across Windham County in Vermont and Cheshire County in New Hampshire on Monday, Jan, 23, 2023.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
A crew from Green Mountain Power works to restore power after several trees knocked down the power lines across Route 30 in Newfane during a heavy snowstorm on Monday, Jan. 23, 2023.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
Heavy snow causes power outages across Windham County in Vermont and Cheshire County in New Hampshire on Monday, Jan, 23, 2023.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
A crew from Green Mountain Power works to restore power after several trees knocked down the power lines across Route 30 in Newfane during a heavy snowstorm on Monday, Jan. 23, 2023.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
Crews and resources were coming from Eversource’s Connecticut and Massachusetts operations to support the restoration efforts as its employees work around the clock to restore power to approximately 33,300 customers.
Overnight, Eversource employees restored power to 50,000 customers.
“On top of the snow buildup and weakened trees from other recent storms, the winter storm hitting New England is bringing trees and limbs down onto the electric system and causing significant damage in nearly every region of the state,” stated Eversource President of Electric Operations in New Hampshire Doug Foley.
In Rockingham, Vt., Andy Howarth, township highway foreman, came in to work at 3 a.m. Monday, ready to get the town’s 75 miles of roads plowed.
And 12 hours later, Howarth took the measure of the day-long storm — 10 to 13 inches of snow, depending on where you measured it, with two more hours of snow projected.
The largest snow storm of the 2022-23 winter season so far, Howarth said the heavy and wet snow — (it was still above freezing) was weighing down trees onto power lines, and posing some challenges to the plow crews.
“I hope the wind comes up and knocks some of this snow off the trees,” he said of the intense snow globe effect.
“We try and leave some snow on the roads, until we salt and sand,” he said, to avoid creating ice on the paved roads. “Snow will, believe it or not, help with traction,” he said.
The dirt roads, some of which are still not frozen, require a different strategy.
“We’ve had a pretty easy winter so far,” said Howarth, noting his highway budget was in good shape and the town had a good store of salt and sand on hand.
He said in Bellows Falls and Rockingham, the town crew had used about half of the salt the town usually uses for this time in the year.
And another storm is right behind the Sunday night-Monday storm, he said, with forecasters predicting widely different accumulations. “Accuweather says one to three inches with ice. Weather Channel says five to eight inches. Who knows?” he said. And the warmer-than-usual winter will continue, with a high of 39 degrees on Thursday.
“We’ve got two months left of winter,” he said. “I know it snows in April, but I’m not counting that.”
Chris Mays, Bob Audette, Susan Smallheer and Kristopher Radder contributed to this report.