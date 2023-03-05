Close
Matt Palmisano, of Bellows Falls, uses a snowblower to help remove the snow on Saturday, March 4, 2023. Purchase local photos
online.
A blanket of fresh snow covers the region on Saturday, March 4, 2023.
Matt Palmisano, of Bellows Falls, uses a snowblower to help remove the snow on Saturday, March 4, 2023.
Bradyen Palmisano, 7, of Bellows Falls, helps shovel on Saturday, March 4, 2023.
A blanket of fresh snow covers the region on Saturday, March 4, 2023.
A blanket of fresh snow covers the region on Saturday, March 4, 2023.
Phinoa Shangraw, 4, of Bellows Falls, helps shovel on Saturday, March 4, 2023.
A blanket of fresh snow covers the region on Saturday, March 4, 2023.
A blanket of fresh snow covers the region on Saturday, March 4, 2023.
A blanket of fresh snow covers the region on Saturday, March 4, 2023.
Rocio Franco, of Bellows Falls, shovels the snow from the open of her driveway on Saturday, March 4, 2023.
A blanket of fresh snow covers the region on Saturday, March 4, 2023.
Joseph Hebert, 4, of Bellows Falls, goes off a jump while sledding at a hill at the Rockingham Town Recreation Park on Saturday, March 4, 2023.
A blanket of fresh snow covers the region on Saturday, March 4, 2023.
A blanket of fresh snow covers the region on Saturday, March 4, 2023.
A blanket of fresh snow covers the region on Saturday, March 4, 2023.
A blanket of fresh snow covers the region on Saturday, March 4, 2023.
A blanket of fresh snow covers the region on Saturday, March 4, 2023.
Joseph Hebert, 4, of Bellows Falls, goes off a jump while sledding at a hill at the Rockingham Town Recreation Park on Saturday, March 4, 2023.
Matt Palmisano, of Bellows Falls, uses a snowblower to help remove the snow on Saturday, March 4, 2023. Purchase local photos
online.
A blanket of fresh snow covers the region on Saturday, March 4, 2023.
Matt Palmisano, of Bellows Falls, uses a snowblower to help remove the snow on Saturday, March 4, 2023.
Bradyen Palmisano, 7, of Bellows Falls, helps shovel on Saturday, March 4, 2023.
A blanket of fresh snow covers the region on Saturday, March 4, 2023.
A blanket of fresh snow covers the region on Saturday, March 4, 2023.
Phinoa Shangraw, 4, of Bellows Falls, helps shovel on Saturday, March 4, 2023.
A blanket of fresh snow covers the region on Saturday, March 4, 2023.
A blanket of fresh snow covers the region on Saturday, March 4, 2023.
A blanket of fresh snow covers the region on Saturday, March 4, 2023.
Rocio Franco, of Bellows Falls, shovels the snow from the open of her driveway on Saturday, March 4, 2023.
A blanket of fresh snow covers the region on Saturday, March 4, 2023.
Joseph Hebert, 4, of Bellows Falls, goes off a jump while sledding at a hill at the Rockingham Town Recreation Park on Saturday, March 4, 2023.
A blanket of fresh snow covers the region on Saturday, March 4, 2023.
A blanket of fresh snow covers the region on Saturday, March 4, 2023.
A blanket of fresh snow covers the region on Saturday, March 4, 2023.
A blanket of fresh snow covers the region on Saturday, March 4, 2023.
A blanket of fresh snow covers the region on Saturday, March 4, 2023.
Joseph Hebert, 4, of Bellows Falls, goes off a jump while sledding at a hill at the Rockingham Town Recreation Park on Saturday, March 4, 2023.
A blanket of fresh snow covered the region on Saturday, March 4, 2023.