Brattleboro, VT (05301)

Today

Cloudy skies with late-night snow showers. Low around 10F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 70%. Snowfall around one inch..

Tonight

Cloudy skies with late-night snow showers. Low around 10F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 70%. Snowfall around one inch.