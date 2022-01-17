BRATTLEBORO — A winter storm that brought significant snowfall, strong thunderstorms and blustery winds to the southeastern U.S. moved up the coast and into Vermont overnight Sunday, dumping a mix of light flurry snow, rain and potentially sleet across the southern counties throughout much of the day Monday.
“We got a good amount of snow,” said Justin Walla, events coordinator at Bromley Mountain ski resort, noting that the storm came just in time for the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday weekend. “We had large crowds this weekend and conditions were amazing.”
The ski resort, located in Peru, Vt., had received about 10 inches of snow and counting as of 2:30 p.m., and had 34 trails open.
A winter storm warning was issued by the National Weather Service Sunday night for southern Vermont, and continued through much of the day Monday. In Bennington, forecasters with AccuWeather were expecting between 3 to 6 inches of snow by 10 p.m. on Monday, although temperatures climbed into the upper 30s by late afternoon — 38 degrees at the Bennington Morse State Airport at 4 p.m. — creating a wet, heavy snow base and a mix of rain. Forecasters warned that roads were slippery.
In Brattleboro, 3 to 6 inches were also expected, with a mix of sleet also forecast. Portions of Route 9 between West Brattleboro and Marlboro were temporarily closed because of several jackknifed tractor trailers and bad road conditions. Workers had cleared the road by 2 p.m.
Schools through the region were not impacted by the snowstorm because of Monday’s MLK Day holiday closures already in place. Testing at the Southern Vermont Medical Center’s COVID Resource Center was canceled Monday, although vaccinations continued on schedule.
Prior to moving into Vermont, the storm dropped a foot or more of snow in parts of New York state, Ohio and Pennsylvania Sunday night through Monday morning after pummeling parts of the Southeast on Sunday.
Forecasters in Buffalo, New York, said almost 18 inches of snow fell by 1 p.m. Monday. The city advised people not to travel if they didn’t need to on this Martin Luther King Jr. Day, while some surrounding towns instituted a travel ban.
Power outages affected tens of thousands of customers in the Northeast, and hundreds of flights were canceled. Many COVID-19 vaccination and testing sites had to close down.
Two people died Sunday in North Carolina when their car drove off the road. The roof of a dormitory partially collapsed in the state at Brevard College, with officials saying it broke under the weight of snow. There were no injuries.
Severe thunderstorms in Florida spun up a tornado with 118 mph winds, destroying 30 mobile homes and majorly damaging 51 more. Three minor injuries were reported.