WILMINGTON — Winterplace, an activity-filled space created on Hayford Field next to the Old School Community Center last year, is coming back stronger than before.
"We're just trying to level it up this year, you know," Wilmington Works Program Coordinator Meg Staloff said. "Because last year, we were like, 'Let's just try this.'"
With a ban on indoor gatherings due to the COVID-19 pandemic last year, Winterplace provided a way for community members to get together. Staloff said people came and enjoyed the experience so it made sense to bring it back.
Food and warmth were identified as ways to improve the experience. Fire pits, hand warmers, s'mores and other concessions are part of the plan for this winter.
Wilmington Works secured another AARP Winter Placemaking Grant for the effort and will work in partnership with Beaver Brook Children’s School, Deerfield Valley Community Partnership, and Support And Services at Home (SASH) to bring winter programming.
Winterplace is slated to open the first week of January. The park will be available for walking, sledding, snowshoeing and playing in the snow, and a schedule of programs has been planned.
AARP Vermont announced Wednesday the six winners of the grant program in which each community received $4,000.
“These grants are aimed at improving our public spaces, which play a vital role in making us feel connected to one another and our communities,” Kelly Stoddard-Poor of AARP Vermont said in the news release. “When winter sets in and the temperature drops and the days grow darker it’s easy to forget the important role that our public spaces play. This is when isolation is at its highest among older adults. By investing in vibrant, inclusive public spaces we can help reduce social isolation by creating a welcoming space that is geared toward addressing the challenges of winter — such as light, warmth, color and activity."
AARP Vermont said it awarded a grant to Wilmington Works to support weekly winter programming, set up lighting and purchase fire pits.
Thursday Night Lights is back by popular demand, a news release from Wilmington Works states. Lights at the field will be on from 5 to 7 p.m. every Thursday from Jan. 6 to Feb. 24, and snowshoes and sleds will be made available.
Wilmington Works is seeking donations of wood for the fire pits and local groups to help with food concessions including s’mores kits and other treats. The group can be contacted at wilmingtonworks@gmail.com or 802-234-1433.
New this year will be weekly programs for seniors and families.
SASH will host outdoor programs for seniors Fridays from 2 to 3 p.m. including tai chi on Jan. 7 and 14, winter walking on Jan. 21 and 28 and Feb. 4, and snowshoeing on Feb. 11, 18 and 25.
Beaver Brook Children’s School, a daycare and preschool center in the community center that regularly uses the field, will host activities for children and their families from 2 to 4 p.m. Fridays from Jan. 7 to 25. Activities will vary according to the weather and include nature walks, snow person building, sledding, snow painting and snowshoeing.
Winterplace Festival from noon to 3:30 p.m. Jan. 15 will bring ice carver Jeff Day of Laconia, N.H., to Wilmington for a demonstration and to teach the art to interested community members. Staloff said other events, perhaps a duct tape derby, will be held during the festival.
Pettee Memorial Library will build an ice castle at the site starting the day of the festival. Staloff said empty milk jugs or cartons are being sought so water can be frozen for the project.
SASH isn't hosting any indoor programming due to the pandemic. Staloff said the group moved its programming outside.
"I just called them," she said, "and told them, 'We got this AARP funding. Clearly you should be involved.'"
A bus coming from Butterfield Commons, which provides housing for elderly and disabled individuals in West Dover, makes daily stops at the community center.
"That makes it more accessible for people who don't want to drive during the winter or don't have a vehicle," Staloff said.
The senior and family programming is being "dovetailed so there could be crossover potentially with those groups," she said. "We thought that could be fun. As one group is leaving the kids will be coming."
Lights hung up at the field last year will be used again and feature the Winterplace name on a fence. Sleds and snow shovels also will be brought back out.
Like last year, pop-up events are anticipated to be announced as they're thought up. And speakers will be set up to play music, a new feature of Winterplace.
Staloff said the goal is to promote going outside in the colder weather.
"It's fun because it's a little bit different," she said. "We found in the first few nights, it was fun if you could just get there. We felt it made the winter go by so fast."