Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.  

A group of friends head out on the trails at the former Hogback Mountain Ski Area as they do a combined cross-country and downhill skiing outing on the first day of winter on Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2022.

MARLBORO — A group of friends head out on the trails at the former Hogback Mountain Ski Area as they do a combined cross-country and downhill skiing outing on the first day of winter on Wednesday.

PHOTOS: Wintry fun

1 of 19

Photographer / Multimedia Editor

Has been working as a photojournalist since 2007, before moving into newspapers, he worked with an NGO called Project HOPE. He then went to work for the Press and Sun-Bulletin in New York, and then in New England working for the Brattleboro Reformer.