BRATTLEBORO — Road and power crews all over Vermont were gearing up Thursday afternoon for the region's first major winter storm, a nor'easter expected to last from Thursday night through Saturday morning.
Dan Tyler, public works director in Brattleboro, said he thinks the town is in good shape.
"We got salt and sand ready," he said. "We got the plows on."
His team is preparing for the worst.
"It seems like it's temperature-dependent," he said, anticipating the hilly areas of Ames Hill and Sunset Lake Road might get more snow than downtown. "It's kind of wait and see."
On Thursday, the National Weather Service issued a Winter Storm Warning for all of Vermont.
Heavy snow is expected, with total snow accumulations of 6 to 12 inches Southern Vermont and Southern New Hampshire with localized totals of up to 24 inches possible within the highest elevations of the southern Green Mountains.
The best chance for greater than a foot will be at locations above 2,000 feet in elevation. Snowfall rates might reach 1 inch per hour at times, especially early Friday morning and again on Friday late afternoon and evening, with winds gusting as high as 40 mph.
New England towns on Thursday prepare themselves for the first nor’easter of the season as public works departments get the plow trucks ready to face the storm. Purchase local photos online.
Joey Patno, a maintenance supervisor for Brattleboro’s Department of Public Works, helps navigate a truck into a plow as they prepare on Thursday, Dec. 15, 2022, before the first nor’easter of the season hits.
Members of Brattleboro’s Department of Public Works load about 9 tons of road salt into the back of the plow trucks as they prepare on Thursday, Dec. 15, 2022, before the first nor’easter of the season hits.
Stuart Wheelden, a mechanic for Brattleboro’s Department of Public Works, mig welds a plow jack stand for one of the plow trucks as they prepare on Thursday, Dec. 15, 2022, before the first nor’easter of the season hits.
Joey Patno, a maintenance supervisor for Brattleboro’s Department of Public Works, attaches a pole to the end of the plow as they prepare on Thursday, Dec. 15, 2022, before the first nor’easter of the season hits.
Members of Brattleboro’s Department of Public Works load about 9 tons of road salt into the back of the plow trucks as they prepare on Thursday, Dec. 15, 2022, before the first nor’easter of the season hits.
Members of Brattleboro’s Department of Public Works load about 9 tons of road salt into the back of the plow trucks as they prepare on Thursday, Dec. 15, 2022, before the first nor’easter of the season hits.
Stuart Wheelden, a mechanic for Brattleboro’s Department of Public Works, mig welds a plow jack stand for one of the plow trucks as they prepare on Thursday, Dec. 15, 2022, before the first nor’easter of the season hits.
Stuart Wheelden, a mechanic for Brattleboro’s Department of Public Works, mig welds a plow jack stand for one of the plow trucks as they prepare on Thursday, Dec. 15, 2022, before the first nor’easter of the season hits.
Stuart Wheelden, a mechanic for Brattleboro’s Department of Public Works, mig welds a plow jack stand for one of the plow trucks as they prepare on Thursday, Dec. 15, 2022, before the first nor’easter of the season hits.
Joey Patno, a maintenance supervisor for Brattleboro’s Department of Public Works, attaches a pole to the end of the plow as they prepare on Thursday, Dec. 15, 2022, before the first nor’easter of the season hits.
The National Weather Service noted travel "will be very difficult," with hazardous conditions expected to effect the morning and evening commute on Friday.
"Our managers and supervisors are reviewing the forecasts and planning on the coverage for the longer-duration storm coming our way," said Todd Law, district maintenance and fleet division deputy director. "Our equipment, staff and materials are ready."
VTrans plans to "get operators and trucks out ahead of the storm and continue to clear the roads throughout the day," Law said. On Friday night, the agency will be reducing staffing overnight and then bringing crews back out early Saturday morning, as its snow and ice control plan calls for.
Law recommends allowing for extra time to get to destinations, reducing speed and not making any abrupt movements, if traveling is required. He said extra space should be provided between vehicles on the roadway.
In Rockingham and Bellows Falls, Highway Foreman Andy Howarth said his crews — and fleet of trucks — are ready.
He said the crews had spent the day in preparation, loading sand and salt and putting the chains on the big trucks. He said the crews would head out at about 7 p.m. in anticipation of the storm's start and lay down some salt, which makes plowing easier as the storm goes on.
Howarth said the town had replaced two plow trucks this year, with the last new truck just arriving in time for the storm.
He said he expected Rockingham to get anywhere from 6 to 12 inches of the heavy wet snow, depending on the elevation.
"It doesn't matter if it's 10 feet or 3 feet, we'll be ready," he said.
With 10 plow rigs, there are six plow runs in Rockingham and four in Bellows Falls, he said, with two sidewalk plows in Bellows Falls and one in Saxtons River. Rockingham has a total of 79 miles of roads it plows, as the state highway crew takes care of Routes 5 and 103.
Howarth said he's lucky — he is fully staffed for the winter season with 10 full-time workers and three part-timers.
In Westminster, Highway Foreman Chuck Lawrence said he was short a truck driver and one truck would be sitting idle during the storm — a pickup truck with a plow. He said he was actually down two employees, but he had a part-timer coming in to help out.
Westminster, like Rockingham, doesn't have to worry about Route 5, but it does have 70 miles of road to plow — 20 in asphalt and 50 miles of dirt.
Like Rockingham, Westminster spreads salt in advance of the storm to keep the first snowfall from bonding to the pavement. In the long run, Lawrence said, it saves salt, time and energy.
"It's science," he said, noting he had attended webinars on the subject and adopted the new strategy in recent years.
Snowfall totals will closely follow elevation, he said, with only a couple of inches along the Connecticut River and up to a foot in the higher elevations in the western side of town.
On the other side of the Connecticut River, crews in Hinsdale and Chesterfield, N.H., are also gearing up and getting ready.
"We got a solid crew," said Bob Truesdell, who's been Hinsdale's road foreman for two years. His crew of five is watching the forecast, with two six-wheelers and two one-tons "loaded and hooked up and ready to go when it rolls in."
In Chesterfield, Bruce Adler and his crew of five drivers are ready to plow, salt and sand the roads. Adler said he didn't expect there would be any problems in cleaning up after the storm.
New Hampshire's SAU 29 school districts, which includes schools in Chesterfield, Keene and Westmoreland, announced that they will have a "Learn From Home Day" on Friday.
After a winter weather briefing with the National Weather Services, Department of Transportation and Homeland Security, and in consideration of the impending forecast for our region, schools in the following SAU 29 Districts will have a Learn From Home Day tomorrow, Friday, December 16, 2022: Chesterfield, Harrisville, Keene, Marlow, Nelson and Westmoreland.
Please refer to school's Learn From Home guidance for additional information.
The Marlborough School will have a snow day.
Thank you for your understanding and attention to this information. Please stay safe throughout the weather event.
In Vermont, Green Mountain Power has external crews lined up to help restore power from the storm.
“Our team is preparing for the forecast, and we will have our team ready to respond,” said Mike Burke, the utility’s vice president of field operations. “The weight of the snow will be heavy with loading on trees and lines possible before the temperatures drop on Saturday. We urge people to be safe on the roads and stay alert to changing conditions that could be dangerous. People should always stay far away from any downed lines or trees as they could still be energized. Call us to help.”
The power company recommends customers have some basics on hand including: a charged cellphone, the GMP app on your cellphone, flashlights with fresh batteries and bottled water. Outages can be reported by calling GMP at 888-835-4672, and through GMP’s online Outage Center.
Also on Thursday, Vermont Emergency Management issued some health and safety tips for a nor'easter, including preparing for a power outage ahead of time and knowing where you could go if you need to get warm or charge a mobile phone.
The state also ask folks to check on vulnerable neighbors before, during, and after the storm to ensure they have provisions, heat and are doing well.
If you lose power and use a generator, use it outside, away from windows or doors.
Be mindful of carbon monoxide exposure. The initial symptoms of CO poisoning are similar to flu, but without the fever and might include headache, fatigue, shortness of breath, nausea and dizziness. Common sources during the winter season include blocked heating vents.