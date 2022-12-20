BURLINGTON — Two men accused of kidnapping and killing a Danville man have now been charged with wire fraud, according to information from the U.S. Attorney's Office for the District of Vermont.
The new charges filed against Serhat Gumrukcu, 39, of Los Angeles, and Berk Eratay, 36, of Las Vegas, are in addition to murder-for-hire conspiracy charges.
Jerry Banks, 35, of Fort Garland, Colo., and Aron Lee Ethridge, 41, of Henderson, Nev., have also been charged in connection with the death of Gregory Davis, 49.
"Gumrukcu and Eratay, in connection with business dealings with Davis, devised a scheme to defraud Davis and other persons by attempting to deceive them about the amount of money available to Gumrukcu and his associated entities as well as the identities of individuals involved with Gumrukcu," states information from the U.S. Attorney's Office.
On Jan. 7, 2018, Davis' body was found in a snowbank in Barnet.
The U.S. Attorney's Office contends Banks arrived at Davis’s Danville home the day before, posing as a United States Marshal with an arrest warrant.
According to court documents, Gumrucku, a biotech researcher, wanted Davis dead because he feared Davis would share information with the FBI over the fraud which involved a “multimillion-dollar oil deal."
The U.S. Attorney's Office contends Gumrukcu thought an FBI investigation would jeopardize his ownership stake of more than $100 million in Enochian BioSciences, a California biotechnology company.
Court documents outlined the alleged conspiracy, which included Eratay contacting Ethridge on Gumrukcu’s behalf to find someone to kill Davis.
Ethridge, who has already pleaded guilty to the charges, then enlisted Banks as the hitman, promising him $100,000.
All four men are in the custody of the federal government.
The wire fraud charge carries a maximum sentence of 20 years.
The murder for hire conspiracy and kidnapping charges carry a mandatory sentence of life imprisonment.
In June, Davis's widow, Melissa Davis filed a civil suit against Gumrukcu, contending he had deprived her of "the care, comfort, love, support, guidance and consortium of her husband ..."