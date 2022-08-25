BRATTLEBORO — When Wendy Windle started preparing for her first year as the art teacher at Putney Central, she planned a makeover for the studio/makerspace.
"The arts in Putney is an essential part of their curriculum," said Windle, who has been with the Windham Southeast Supervisory Union for 15 years having previously taught at Academy School in Brattleboro. "And like many schools, you know, programs and rooms need to be re-invented and renovated. There was a great need at the Putney School art studio to sort of have a facelift."
Windle said the room was "pretty much gutted" to bring it into the 21st century and meet the needs of an art studio/makerspace for pre-K-8 students. She began by painting the room, then she thought about upgrading the tables.
1 of 16
Volunteers at HatchSpace, in Brattleboro, continue their work on eight art tables for Putney Central School on Friday, Aug. 19, 2022. Purchase local photos online.
Tom Bodett, president of the board of directors for HatchSpace, shows how they incorporated a lifting mechanism to the top of the rolling art tables so the tables can be transported through the school without damaging the doorways. Volunteers at HatchSpace, in Brattleboro continue their work on eight art tables for Putney Central School on Friday, Aug. 19, 2022.
Jonathan Wolfman, a volunteer, helps assemble eight rolling art tables at HatchSpace, in Brattleboro, on Friday, Aug. 19, 2022. The eight tables were made from scratch at HatchSpace and will be delivered to Putney Central School before school starts.
Jonathan Wolfman, a volunteer, helps assemble eight rolling art tables at HatchSpace, in Brattleboro, on Friday, Aug. 19, 2022. The eight tables were made from scratch at HatchSpace and will be delivered to Putney Central School before school starts.
Lisa Vittori, a volunteer, helps assemble eight rolling art tables at HatchSpace, in Brattleboro, on Friday, Aug. 19, 2022. The eight tables were made from scratch at HatchSpace and will be delivered to Putney Central School before school starts.
Tom Bodett, president of the board of directors for HatchSpace, helps assemble eight rolling art tables at HatchSpace, in Brattleboro, on Friday, Aug. 19, 2022. The eight tables were made from scratch at HatchSpace and will be delivered to Putney Central School before school starts.
Phil Feidelseit, vice president of the board of directors for HatchSpace, uses a sander to smooth the wood surface on Friday, Aug. 19, 2022. The eight tables were made from scratch at HatchSpace and will be delivered to Putney Central School before school starts.
Phil Feidelseit, vice president of the board of directors for HatchSpace, uses a sander to smooth the wood surface on Friday, Aug. 19, 2022. The eight tables were made from scratch at HatchSpace and will be delivered to Putney Central School before school starts.
PHOTOS: Making art tables for Putney Central School
1 of 16
Volunteers at HatchSpace, in Brattleboro, continue their work on eight art tables for Putney Central School on Friday, Aug. 19, 2022. Purchase local photos online.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
Tom Bodett, president of the board of directors for HatchSpace, shows how they incorporated a lifting mechanism to the top of the rolling art tables so the tables can be transported through the school without damaging the doorways. Volunteers at HatchSpace, in Brattleboro continue their work on eight art tables for Putney Central School on Friday, Aug. 19, 2022.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
Volunteers at HatchSpace, in Brattleboro, continue their work on eight art tables for Putney Central School on Friday, Aug. 19, 2022.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
Volunteers at HatchSpace, in Brattleboro, continue their work on eight art tables for Putney Central School on Friday, Aug. 19, 2022.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
Volunteers at HatchSpace, in Brattleboro, continue their work on eight art tables for Putney Central School on Friday, Aug. 19, 2022.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
Jonathan Wolfman, a volunteer, helps assemble eight rolling art tables at HatchSpace, in Brattleboro, on Friday, Aug. 19, 2022. The eight tables were made from scratch at HatchSpace and will be delivered to Putney Central School before school starts.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
Jonathan Wolfman, a volunteer, helps assemble eight rolling art tables at HatchSpace, in Brattleboro, on Friday, Aug. 19, 2022. The eight tables were made from scratch at HatchSpace and will be delivered to Putney Central School before school starts.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
Volunteers at HatchSpace, in Brattleboro, continue their work on eight art tables for Putney Central School on Friday, Aug. 19, 2022.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
Volunteers at HatchSpace, in Brattleboro, continue their work on eight art tables for Putney Central School on Friday, Aug. 19, 2022.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
Volunteers at HatchSpace, in Brattleboro, continue their work on eight art tables for Putney Central School on Friday, Aug. 19, 2022.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
Lisa Vittori, a volunteer, helps assemble eight rolling art tables at HatchSpace, in Brattleboro, on Friday, Aug. 19, 2022. The eight tables were made from scratch at HatchSpace and will be delivered to Putney Central School before school starts.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
Tom Bodett, president of the board of directors for HatchSpace, helps assemble eight rolling art tables at HatchSpace, in Brattleboro, on Friday, Aug. 19, 2022. The eight tables were made from scratch at HatchSpace and will be delivered to Putney Central School before school starts.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
Volunteers at HatchSpace, in Brattleboro, continue their work on eight art tables for Putney Central School on Friday, Aug. 19, 2022.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
Phil Feidelseit, vice president of the board of directors for HatchSpace, uses a sander to smooth the wood surface on Friday, Aug. 19, 2022. The eight tables were made from scratch at HatchSpace and will be delivered to Putney Central School before school starts.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
Phil Feidelseit, vice president of the board of directors for HatchSpace, uses a sander to smooth the wood surface on Friday, Aug. 19, 2022. The eight tables were made from scratch at HatchSpace and will be delivered to Putney Central School before school starts.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
Volunteers at HatchSpace, in Brattleboro, continue their work on eight art tables for Putney Central School on Friday, Aug. 19, 2022.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
Tom Bodett, president of the board of directors for HatchSpace in Brattleboro, said his group was approached by Windle about building new tables.
"We looked into it and thought we could do this as a company project using volunteers at the HatchSpace facility," he said.
Windle's husband is a member of HatchSpace and supported the idea of bringing it to the workshop in downtown Brattleboro. HatchSpace, according to hatchspace.org, "provides access to the tools, training and community necessary to develop creative confidence, independent craft and trade skills in woodworking."
Once Windle reached out to Hatchspace, the idea "really took off fast," she said. Volunteers from the Putney community helped bring it to fruition.
Windle described the project being a pilot program. HatchSpace wants to work with high school students interested in the woodworking practice, she said.
"Big thanks to those people, the volunteers and the wonderful members of HatchSpace and Tom Bodett who gave so many hours and sacrificed so much of their time to make this happen," Windle said, noting the project was completed in 25 days. "That was a huge lift for HatchSpace and the volunteers, and we made it happen. That's the Vermont way and that's amazing."