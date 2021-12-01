BRATTLEBORO — Police announced three arrests Wednesday in connection with marijuana-laced fentanyl.

The Brattleboro Police Department said officers, with support from members of the federal Drug Enforcement Agency and Department of Homeland Security, executed a narcotics-based search warrant Tuesday at a Brattle Street residence in Brattleboro that resulted in police finding "several containers" containing what they believe to be marijuana laced with fentanyl.

The marijuana suspected to contain fentanyl was sent to a lab to be analyzed, according to a statement from police.

Police arrested Gregory Larose, 50, of Brattleboro, for possession of fentanyl and contempt of court, Lindsi Houle, 38, of Brattleboro, for possession of fentanyl, and Steven Miller, 34, of Brattleboro, for possession of fentanyl and contempt of court. They were all taken into custody, lodged and released on citations to appear in court Jan. 4, according to police.

Police said previously that officers responded Nov. 20 to a report of an overdose in which the patient survived and denied having used any opiates but smoked marijuana. Officers conducted a field test on the patient’s remaining marijuana, and it tested positively for fentanyl, according to a statement about the incident.

Recent reports from Connecticut say officials are responding to fentanyl overdoses where the person was using marijuana that was tested and contained fentanyl.

“We know that drugs, including heroin, cocaine and marijuana, are being laced with fentanyl,” Ben Truman, a spokesperson for the Vermont Department of Health, previously told the Reformer. “You just can’t know what is in a street drug. This is a serious public health and safety concern with often tragic outcomes in Vermont and across the country.”

Asked about the issue at Gov. Phil Scott's weekly news conference last week, Health Commissioner Mark Levine said he's aware of reports from Connecticut but hadn't been contacted by public health officials from other states.

"I believe the Brattleboro instance is the only one that's at least been reported to us in Vermont," he said. "Again, the message to the public should be much like the harm reduction messages we send about opioid use because, of course, we're talking about fentanyl being mixed in with marijuana, just like it's been mixed in with heroin and other narcotic substances."

Levine urged individuals to be careful when buying substances on the black market.

"Certainly don't use a lot at once," he said. "Make sure it's safe. Make sure you're in the company of others so if there are problems that arise, you can be assisted."

Levine called the Brattleboro incident "a wake-up call."

"Hopefully, it's only a random event and not going to be seen very frequently," he said.