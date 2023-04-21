BRATTLEBORO — A pop-up drop-in space at the Transportation Center is popular with its guests.
“People want this to stay open,” said Lisa Marie, who asked for her last name not to be published as she is fleeing from domestic violence. “If it can stay open, it would be more than for just homeless people. It would be for underhoused and low-income people to come and get resources here, too, so they have additional care.”
A petition is being circulated to keep the space open in the town-owned parking garage on Flat Street. Town Manager John Potter said the town wasn’t aware of the petition but would appreciate any feedback on the use of the Transportation Center, as the current arrangement was agreed to on a temporary basis to help Groundworks Collaborative while the group temporarily shut down its drop-in center on South Main Street.
Groundworks closed its facilities for four weeks after the slaying of an employee on April 3 by a shelter resident. Staff need to “grieve, work together toward healing and figure out our way forward,” Josh Davis, executive director, said when the plan to pause operations was initially announced.
From April 7 through May 2, overnight shelter residents are staying at motels through funding provided by the Vermont Office of Economic Opportunity. Other services are continuing through the assistance of community partners, such as the Putney Food Shelf, which will manage Foodworks on Canal Street.
Outreach to those in need of shelter is being coordinated by Health Care and Rehabilitation Services. Health care is being provided by Brattleboro Memorial Hospital.
“We’re honored to be part of a group of concerned individuals and organizations that have come together under very difficult circumstances to assist Groundworks’ clients,” Kathleen McGraw, the hospital’s chief medical officer who is coordinating the community partners, said Thursday. “It’s been a real team effort that has unfolded very quickly and smoothly thanks to the wide range of skills and resources made available by everyone involved. BMH looks forward to assisting Groundworks with whatever services that make the most sense going forward.”
Leah Rosin-Pritchard, 37, shelter coordinator at Morningside House, was murdered April 3 by an ax-wielding resident, Zaaina Asra Zakirrah Mahvish-Jammeh, 38, according to court documents and witness statements. Mahvish-Jammeh is now being held without bail, charged with first-degree murder, with a psychiatric exam ordered to determine if she is competent to stand trial.
During the pause in services, the Groundworks leadership team plans to focus its efforts on providing long-term continuity of services, caring for and supporting its staff, and providing support to the family and friends of Rosin-Pritchard. Two vigils for Groundworks have been held in Brattleboro.
At the drop-in space, Lisa Marie counts as many as 15 or 20 people coming in at a time. She has been living in a hotel and connects those in need of services with workers from local social service agencies who are staffing the site.
A sign outside advises that the space is open for food, connection and resources from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday, Wednesday and Friday, and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday.
Inside the space is a list of wants and needs, including everything from camping and fishing gear to bicycles, hair ties, baby food and toothbrushes. Lisa Marie said many people still have their belongings at Groundworks.
Visitors at the drop-in space can grab snacks, drinks, coffee, hygienic products, dog food, books, COVID tests, laundry cards and clothing vouchers. Also being offered are showers at the Gibson-Aiken Center, another town-owned building.
Chairs and a couch are set up in the space. One station even has free tobacco for rolling cigarettes.
Outside the drop-in space Wednesday, a booth was set up. Free phones and tablets were being given out.
Socialization is another important component of the space.
“People just need to talk,” said Lisa Marie, who struck up conversations with several people who stopped by during the hour in which the interview took place Thursday afternoon.
Thomas Allen of Brattleboro said he formerly was homeless and housing insecure. About nine years ago, he and his fiancee started renting an apartment.
Allen described wanting to help others at the drop-in space after struggling with drugs, alcohol and homelessness himself. He said his fiancee is a recovery coach at Turning Point of Windham County.
Allen also started up several conversations with visitors.
“When I was homeless, I didn’t have that many resources,” he said. “It sucks being on the street. It sucks having mental illnesses. It sucks having addiction. But I’m hoping in the long run, everybody can get the help.”
Allen suggested that in the future, the drop-in space could offer respite to those who can’t secure a bed at the shelter, as it is known to fill up.
Lisa Marie stressed the importance of having bathrooms in the space, as it can be difficult to find facilities without being a customer.
“We’re human,” she said. “We need a bathroom, too. And it keeps a lot of [waste] off the street.”
If a disagreement ensues at the drop-in space, Lisa Marie said, staff on site are able to quickly de-escalate the situation.
A “luxury list” of wants and needs includes pizza and a movie theater day.
“I tell everybody, it is not guaranteed, but we put it on the list and see what we can do,” Lisa Marie said.
Potter said factors that the town would consider for future use of the space include whether an additional drop-in center is needed at the property and whether there would be an interested service provider to lease the space.
“There would also be considerations regarding how such a longer-term use would fit in with the surrounding neighborhood; what building renovation or repairs might be required by a service provider; and what impact there would be to the town’s enterprise parking fund,” he said.