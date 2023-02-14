BRATTLEBORO — Select Board member Jessica Callahan Gelter has some unfinished business.
Gelter said when she’s talking with more progressive people, they say “things move so slowly.”
“But I feel like we’ve put some things in motion that are going to make change,” she said, “and I have some patience.”
In the March 7 election, Gelter is running for one of the two one-year terms on the Select Board. Spoon Agave, Peter “Fish” Case, Franz Reichsman and Sam Stevens also are seeking the spots.
What “lit a fire” under Gelter to run in the first place was the Community Safety Review process in 2020.
“The battle between compassion and crime and feeling safe and being safe and all those things were balancing out in community discourse,” she said, seeing the project as a process to look at the issues in a different way, which included different perspectives and voices. “It was really kind of lovely.”
Ideas explored in the review and the resulting report are very important to Gelter. She said she wants to keep “that eye for equity and empathy in conversations when we’re talking about crime downtown” alongside the realities of individuals feeling safe and being safe.
Gelter said she believes the board has “real opportunities” to explore the subject matter as it delves into the town’s EMS structure. On last year’s split between the town and Rescue Inc., she delved into history.
“I think at the time, Rescue was created to serve a need, right?” she said. “That was we don’t really have a safe way to care for folks on the scene of an accident and get them to a hospital. That was a really pioneering endeavor at the time. It was very exciting.”
For the last approximately two decades, Gelter said, the fire department has been part of the EMS response. Now, for her, it’s time to see what the fire department can be and do in the future.
Part of that conversation is about fiscal responsibility, she said, “but also organizationally what’s next for our fire department in times when you need 17 firefighters like AP Triton recommends” but there’s only a dozen fire incidents a year. AP Triton was hired to review EMS options for the town.
“I think we have the chance to be really forward looking in how we approach this,” Gelter said, acknowledging cost is a major factor.
Gelter said she submitted a proposal to the board for setting up guidelines for the Community Safety Fund. She described it as “a starting place” to assist in framing the conversation.
“The guidelines really stick to what the Community Safety Review is recommending as far as what funding could be directed to help with safety issues,” she said, including projects providing basic human needs, building community connection and allowing the most affected to have access to the funds or have a say in how the money is distributed.
In favor of using security cameras to catch crimes such as the theft of catalytic converters and trafficking, Gelter opposes their use for drug use or prostitution. She believes the latter offenses should be addressed through other means than courts.
Gelter doesn’t feel a police substation is needed at the Transportation Center. She said the police chief seems to be focusing resources toward where they are “most needed and most successful.”
“I think eventually it might be nice to have more foot patrols downtown and parked patrol vehicles around Main Street so people understand, especially in the dead of night, there’s a police presence there,” she said, acknowledging how the department is understaffed.
Recommendations in the housing study endorsed by the board last year are “very good,” Gelter said.
“A lot of them were around zoning and making housing more easy to build,” she said. However, she has pointed to another recommendation to have an official charged with understanding the housing stock, directing people to housing, supporting safety inspections, and making sure ordinances protecting tenants are in place and being followed.
Board members currently don’t see the town getting into a landlord role, Gelter said, “but I think there are some innovative ways that we have talked about over the years and we can go back to and I think we need to.”
Her hope is that newly eased rules around accessory dwelling units in towns and grant funds available for building units or renovating homes to add units will make a big difference.
Gelter noted the difficulty in acting on issues with the turnover in the town manager’s office, since Peter Elwell left the position at the end of 2021, then Yoshi Manale held the job for less than six months, and the board recently hired John Potter. Over the last few years, she noticed the town has found efficiencies in operations and prioritized investing in staff. She said she’s hopeful the federal American Rescue Plan Act funds the town received will be used in effective ways.
Climate change is “always on my mind,” said Gelter, who returns to the issue when making decisions such as the one to include a bond vote for recreation facility upgrades at annual Representative Town Meeting in March. The project is anticipated to reduce the impact of emissions and replace a refrigerant at the ice rink with a more environmentally friendly material.
Her hope this year is to create a capital facilities plan, similar to the schedule developed for equipment or projects such as firetrucks and sidewalks, to refer to during budget season.