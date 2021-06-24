WESTMINSTER — On a 6-1 vote, the Windham Northeast Supervisory Union approved a 1.5 percent wage increase for its unionized teaching staff for the school year that is ending in less than a week.
The vote, despite its lopsided margin, was contentious.
Chairman David Clark of Westminster condemned the details of the settlement, but his was the only “no” vote.
Voting in favor of the increase were Directors Jack Bryar and Jessa Westclark of Grafton, Priscilla Lambert, Brenda Farkas and Jason Terry of Rockingham, and Cheryl Charles of Westminster. Director Deborah Wright of Rockingham had internet problems and didn’t vote during the meeting, although she said Thursday she would have voted in support.
Charles, who is on the negotiating committee, said the 1.5 percent increase is for the 2020-21 school year, and that while there are some preliminary agreements for the next two years, nothing is settled and negotiations will continue.
At one point during the meeting, after an hour-long closed door session, Bryar said the agreement included a zero increase for the 2021-22 school year, but Charles corrected him.
The board went behind closed doors after several angry exchanges directed at Clark, who used his turn during regular director’s comments to blast the proposed settlement.
”It is a fact of life that there is a limit to what our communities can afford, and it is a further fact of life, and justifiably so I believe, that the teacher’s unions are out to get just as big a slice of the pie for their membership as they can, and who can blame them for it ?” Clark told his board members.
”When we as boards go to the table we are up against the most powerful union in this state, and it’s just not a level playing field because they are supremely well resourced and have spent many years perfecting their game plan. By comparison we’re a bunch of rubes,” Clark added.
Last week, Director Stephen Fine of Athens, the lead negotiator for the supervisory union, resigned in protest when the negotiating committee rejected his strategy for a contract settlement. Fine, who remains a school director, did not attend Wednesday’s meeting.
Fine and Clark wanted a one-time 1.5 percent bonus given to teachers, and not to include the 1.5 percent in the base salary. The vast majority of the negotiating committee disagreed.
Several school directors repudiated Clark’s criticism, saying he was “politicizing” what shouldn’t be politicized.
Wright, Bryar and Charles — who are all members of the negotiating committee — took exception to his criticism that they had “given away the farm” by the way they had settled the contract dispute.
Bryar and Wright said after the meeting that the 1.5 percent wage settlement was a fair agreement.
“The reality is, we got a pretty good deal,” said Wright.
The school directors started the negotiating process with the support staff union Thursday afternoon, Wright said.
Both Bryar and Wright said they had a verbal agreement from Sean Murphy, the lead negotiators for the teachers’ union, that there wouldn’t be a wage increase in the 2021-22 school year. Murphy couldn’t be reached for comment.
But both Wright and Bryar noted that Murphy was about to start a new job on July 1 as the assistant principal at Bellows Falls Union High School and thus wouldn’t be involved with the union.
Bryar said the long-term goal is to rework the pay schedule for the district’s teachers, something they hope to tackle by the year 2022-23. He said some of the district’s teachers are overpaid and some underpaid.
But he said that about 30 teachers and support staff were leaving the district after this year, a fact the administration and school boards have to study.
The Rockingham School Board and the Windham Northeast Unified Elementary Board still have to endorse the settlement before the self-imposed June 30 deadline.