WESTMINSTER — Flora Pagan, the finance director for the Windham Northeast Supervisory Union, resigned late Thursday after she was placed on administrative leave earlier in the day.
WNESU Interim Superintendent Andy Haas confirmed Pagan’s departure a few hours after he said she had been placed on administrative leave.
Haas reassured the school district’s employees that next week’s payroll would be uninterrupted, but he declined to talk about the situation surrounding Pagan’s suspension and eventual departure.
“You know I can’t talk about personnel matters,” Haas said.
Jack Bryar, chairman of the Windham Northeast Unified Elementary School Board, said Friday that Haas had briefed the unified elementary board as well as the Westminster School Board publicly and privately about Pagan’s departure at a board meeting Thursday night. “He said there was no malfeasance,” Bryar said.
In a telephone interview, Bryar was emphatic that no funds were missing.
“Not a dime, not a nickel, nothing,” he said.
Pagan’s departure comes during one of the busiest times in any school finance office — the preparation of 2022 to 2023 school budgets. In the case of the Windham Northeast school district, that is five budgets, at least.
Her departure also coincides with the annual visit by the school district’s professional auditors.
Bryar said a lot of problems that had plagued the finance office for months, if not years, “had not been cleaned up. There were some errors, that’s all.”
Bryar, who is the emergency treasurer for the supervisory union, said he was signing bank documents on Friday.
He said getting the various school boards’ annual budgets in order so they can be voted on at Town Meeting in March is another question. Towns include Rockingham, Westminster, Grafton and Athens, as well as the Windham Northeast Supervisory Union itself.
“I hope they won’t be pushed back into April,” he said.
Haas, in an email Friday, said every effort would be made to get the five different school budgets ready for a vote at their respective town meetings.
”Flora Pagan has resigned as business manager effective 12/9/21. We are conducting a thorough audit as we do yearly. We are working to fill her position and have a budget for the taxpayers on time,” Haas said in an email Friday afternoon.{/div}
Pagan’s Linkedin profile lists mostly medical related office experience, working for the Center for Disability Services in Albany, N.Y., MVP Healthcare, Ellis Hospital and St. Mary’s Healthcare, all in the Albany area. She is a graduate of the University of Puerto Rico-Rio Piedras, with a bachelor’s in accounting in 2008. She lives in Proctor, Vt.
Pagan has been finance director since August 2020, when she was hired by since-departed Superintendent Christopher Pratt.
Pagan’s hiring in the summer of 2020 came after close to a year of turmoil in the WNESU finance office starting in 2019, which resulted in large public meetings filled with anxious teachers and other employees upset about problems with their payroll and benefits.
And Pagan’s abrupt departure comes three months after the equally abrupt departure of Pratt and assistant superintendent Lynn Carey, who left in September. They left after school directors raised questions about the handling of about $20 million in federal COVID-19-related funds.
Pagan’s annual salary was $95,000, according to Haas.
Haas, the director of special education for the district, was immediately named interim superintendent.
Privately, several school directors said Pagan’s job performance had been the subject of several executive sessions, including Wednesday night’s meeting of the Windham Northeast Supervisory Union.
Bryar said the school districts’ auditor had recommended additional staffing for the finance office for more than a year.
“An employee has left the building, there’s going to be questions,” Bryar said. “We’re a little short staffed, we need to get things done,” he said.
Deborah Wright of Rockingham, a member of the Bellows Falls Union High School board who until recently was chairwoman of the district’s negotiating committee, said Pagan’s departure was the latest in a string of questionable departures in the district.
She listed the departure of former BFUHS Principal Christopher Hodsden and the fact that many questions about his management have surfaced since his retirement in June, as well as the resignation of Pratt and Carey, and now Pagan.
“People won’t like hearing this, but to me, it’s rats deserting a sinking ship,” Wright said.
She said Haas didn’t create the problems, but is trying to fix them, and has been a good communicator with the boards.
The professional auditors have been telling Haas they are concerned, “they are seeing things that are not appropriate, like negligence,” Wright said.
“What will it take to get this fixed?” Wright asked. “I don’t know.”