WESTMINSTER — The Windham Northeast Supervisory Union’s finances are even “messier” than originally thought.
In successive meetings Monday evening, the WNESU’s budget committee and then the Bellows Falls Union High School Board continued to struggle with the ramifications of last month’s abrupt departure of Finance Director Flora Pagan.
Pagan, who had been business manager for 18 months, quit after she was placed on administrative leave by interim Superintendent Andy Haas after a highly critical letter from the school district’s audit firm was received.
Haas told members of the Bellows Falls Union High School Board Monday that “things were even messier” than the district’s auditing firm originally thought, delaying a more detailed report on the problems from the auditor.
Back on Dec. 10, the RHR Smith & Company firm warned there were “numerous financial misstatements” in the district’s financial records. At that time, Haas and other school officials vowed “transparency” but little has been said publicly about the problems or the solutions.
Haas told the two groups Monday that he would have additional information from the auditing firm for Wednesday night’s meeting of the full WNESU board.
Haas said he was working with two consultants, Glenn Hankinson, a retired business manager, and Casey Boyle- Eldridge of CBE Educational Services.
Hankinson is not interested in coming out of retirement, Haas said.
So far, not one of the five different school budgets has been completed or approved in anticipation of Town Meeting and public votes.
In fact, Bellows Falls Union High School on Monday night scheduled a highly unusual Friday night budget meeting to try and get close to a final decision.
BFUHS School Director David Clark said that five weeks ago the auditing firm promised more information in about a week.
Haas said more information would be coming out during Wednesday’s meeting of the Windham Northeast Supervisory Union.
School Director Jack Bryar of Grafton said the individual school boards in the supervisory union are struggling with how much faith to put into the financial figures that Pagan produced, and that have come out since she left.
The BFUHS board rebuffed a suggestion from BFUHS Principal John Broadley to use $350,000 in reserve funds to fix problems with the school’s ventilation system.
Different board members said the school district should either go after the original contractor on the ventilation job, the engineering firm, or even seek funding via federal COVID-19 relief funds.
The reserve funds should be saved for other school projects, said Bryar.
Director Deborah Wright of Rockingham said she thought the firm that was responsible for the problems should be pursued, and allowed to correct the mistakes before the board contemplates legal action.
Haas said the ventilation fixes at the high school were eligible for COVID-19 federal funding, and the board, without a vote, agreed to pursue that funding rather than use local money.