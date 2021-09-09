WESTMINSTER -- Members of the Windham Northeast Supervisory Union, after hours behind closed doors Wednesday night, reversed themselves and agreed to hire its special education director Andy Haas as interim superintendent.
The board had initially rejected Haas' candidacy, which was pushed by both Superintendent Christopher Pratt, who resigned Aug. 28, and David Clark, longtime chairman of the supervisory union and a school director from Westminster.
A majority of the board, at the suggestion of Director Priscilla Lambert of Rockingham, who is chairwoman of the Rockingham School Board, had initially rejected Clark's proposal, prefering instead to consult with the state Agency of Education and interview local candidates. Lambert said there were employees who already had certification to be a superintendent, which Haas does not. Haas told the board he has completed the course work for a superintendent's license and had started the licensing process.
After the two-hour long closed session, the board revisited the issue and voted 6-1 to hire Haas, with Lambert again opposed.
As the director of special services, Hass is in charge of special education for the four-town district, which has a heavy proportion of students needing special education services, and has worked for the Windham Northeast district for three years. He previously worked as a principal of both a high school and elementary school.
During the public portion of the meeting, Lambert and other directors challenged Clark and Director Jack Bryar of Grafton, chairman of the unified elementary school board, for their behind-the-scenes work lining up Haas.
And immediately after the public portion of the meeting, Clark surprised many by announcing he was stepping down as chairman of the Windham Northeast Supervisory Union, and would instead devote himself to his position on the Bellows Falls Union High School Board.
Clark had read a letter praising the work of Pratt, who he openly tangled with recently on the administration of federal COVID grants, and described him as an education visionary. He said he hoped Pratt "recovered his health," and would go on to serve other schools.
The meeting was of intense public interest with close to 100 people watching via Zoom, and many additional school directors attended the meeting at the high school.
It's been a tumultuous couple of weeks for the supervisory union, with Pratt's resignation, followed by Carey's a few days later, and now Clark. The high school has a new principal, John Broadley, and the district -- like all in the state -- is coping with the effects of the coronavirus pandemic and the return to in-person school.
Pratt and his assistant superintendent, Lynn Carey, who both resigned, did not attend the meeting in person but via Zoom.
Pratt has been home on sick leave, he told the board, although he is attending to emergency business at the main office. He fully endorsed Haas as the interim superintendent.
The board accepted Pratt's resignation, which he said was due to personal issues. It goes into effect September 27.
However, when it came to Carey, after meeting with her and her attorney Richard Cassidy behind closed doors via Zoom, the board voted to accept her resignation "immediately." Carey had resigned, also citing "personal" reasons, saying she and Pratt were a "team" and she didn't want to continue without him.
Clark said after the meeting that he stepped down as chairman because he felt he didn't have the support of the other school directors after the initial Haas decision. He said he felt vindicated when the board reversed itself after realizing there was a "leadership vacuum" at the schools' main office after the two resignations.
According to his Linkedin profile, Haas, a resident of Keene, N.H., started work at the WNESU in July 2018 as director of student services, and before that he was principal at the Ellis School, an elementary school in Fremont, N.H. Before that, he was assistant principal at Brattleboro Union High School for five years, from 2011-2016; and before that was principal at Gardner (Mass.) High School from 2008-2011. According to the same profile, he has a master's degree in special education from California State University in Los Angeles. He has a bachelor's degree in English from California State University.
Clark, who will remain on the BFUHS board, said Thursday morning the chairmanship is demanding and time-consuming. Director Jessa Westclark of Grafton, vice-chairwoman of the supervisory board, is slated to succeed Clark. Westclark was unavailable for comment Thursday morning.
"Last night it became abundantly obvious that a majority of the Windham Northeast Supervisory Union Board was no longer able to place its trust in me to do the right thing and that I had overstayed my welcome," Clark said.