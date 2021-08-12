WESTMINSTER — Students in the Windham Northeast Supervisory Union will be required to wear masks according to state protocols when they return to school next month.
The school directors of the supervisory union, which includes the towns of Rockingham, Westminster, Athens and Grafton, voted 6-1 Wednesday evening, after lengthy debate, to adopt the recommendations of the Vermont Agency of Education and the Vermont Department of Health. A similar vote 6-2 rejected masking guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
The state recommendations stipulate that masking should be required until a school reaches 80 percent vaccination of those students eligible, and that children under the age of 12 (who are not currently eligible for vaccination) keep masking, as well as unvaccinated staff and students.
COVID-19 and the Delta variant are returning to Vermont, and Windham County was put on the Vermont Department of Health’s “substantial spread” warning list Wednesday. The CDC recommends wearing masks for all indoor activities under such statistics.
There were 42 new cases in the county reported Wednesday from the past two weeks, according to the Vermont Department of Health. The town of Brattleboro on Wednesday reinstated a mask requirement for anyone coming to town offices, an indication that preventive measures are being reinstated in the county.
The multi-town board for the supervisory union rejected a move that the schools adopt a more strict approach advocated by CDC guidance, which recommends mandatory masking for all students and staff, regardless of vaccination.
And in a third vote, the board on a 5-2 vote tabled a move to require vaccination for either teachers or students, and said the vaccination of teachers should be an issue during ongoing contract negotiations.
School is slated to begin Sept. 7.
The vote by the WNESU board members only affects its direct employees such as the main office and special education teachers, as well as para-educators. The individual town boards must adopt their own policy, Rockingham School Board Chairwoman Priscilla Lambert pointed out. Lambert was the sole school director to vote against adopting the state masking guidelines.
The vote came after two area residents sent emails to board members condemning any requirement that students wear masks. One school director, Brenda Farkas of Rockingham, was outspoken in her opposition to what she said was government interference in what should be governed by “common sense.”
Another director, Jason Terry, said he wanted the school directors to think about what was “best for the students and their mental health.” Terry said later that he was concerned about the overall impact on students’ mental health from the pandemic, and in particular wearing masks, but he said he hadn’t asked any students how they felt about wearing masks. But, he said, students should be asked.
But other directors disagreed, and said wearing a mask was not a problem.
Director Jessa Westclark of Grafton said her son had a bigger problem wearing pants, than wearing a mask.
Director Jack Bryar of Grafton, who had pushed for the CDC guidelines, said the goal was to keep schools open, and not to revert to a hybrid model like most of the last school year.
“Masking is the only way to keep the school open the full year,” he said.
Terry insisted that wearing masks brought up mental health issues, and questioned how the schools would even know when and how it reached the 80 percent vaccination rate.
Director Cheryl Charles of Westminster noted that the schools didn’t have a single case of COVID-19 originate in the schools last year, and said masking played a key role.
Westclark said vaccination is to protect the individual, and masking is to prevent the virus from being spread.
But the majority of the board members said they had confidence in the medical science, and they said they felt adopting the state’s recommendation is the best way to keep students safe and school open for the year.
This past year, the WNESU schools operated until about a month before the school year ended on a hybrid model, with students only coming to school in person two days a week, with the other half remotely.
Vaccinations are not currently available or approved for students younger than 12, which usually means students in grades seven and up are eligible for vaccination. Whether the individual students are vaccinated remains unknown.