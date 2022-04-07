WESTMINSTER — Members of the Windham Northeast Supervisory Union board voted Wednesday night to require some currently non-unionized educational staff to formally vote with the Vermont Labor Relations Board to join the Windham Northeast Education Association.
The board also voted unanimously to accept whatever that vote turns out to be.
Superintendent Andrew Haas said four speech language pathologist assistants and two certified occupational therapist assistants petitioned to join the Windham Northeast Education Association, and a vote was scheduled by April 28 by the Vermont Labor Relations Board.
Negotiations with the school staff for a new contract begin on April 27, Haas noted.
While the board, which is made up of representatives from the three school boards in the supervisory union, did not agree to voluntarily accept the six employees’ request, they later voted to accept whatever the April 28 vote is.
Haas said he believes job security and wages are at the heart of the six employees’ request. He said if they do vote to join the union, a new section of the master collective bargaining agreement will have to be written during the upcoming negotiations.
School Director Jack Bryar of Grafton, chairman of the Windham Northeast Supervisory Union, said Thursday that the board wants to hear from the six employees in a vote. “They need to do the democratic thing,” he said. The board will support whatever the employees want, he said.
He said the supervisory union is “perfectly supportive” of those employees’ decision, whatever that turns out to be. Those employees “have the right to decide their own fate.”
Haas said he doesn’t think the union vote by the six employees will have a big financial impact, but he said he believes those assistants’ pay “lagged behind” pay in surrounding school districts.
Some of the assistants, he said, had “worked their way” up from being paraprofessionals in the supervisory union.
All six of the potential new union members are employees of the supervisory union, rather than any individual school board.
During Wednesday night’s meeting, Bryar said he felt the teachers’ unit of the union had “hijacked” the contract negotiating process.
He said the recently agreed-to contract with the teachers had taken a long time, and that the lower-paid staff, such as paraprofessionals and janitors, had been forced to wait.
“They always have to wait,” he said. “They are the folks who really need the help.”
According to Bryar, the teachers insist on having their contract negotiated first.
The vote to support the outcome was unanimous; only Rockingham School Director Priscilla Lambert voted against the requirement for a Labor Board vote.
The Windham Northeast Education Association recently negotiated a new three-year contract with a 2.5 percent annual wage increase, in addition to “step increases” that average an additional 1.8 percent for those eligible.