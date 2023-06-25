WESTMINSTER — The superintendent of the Windham Northeast Supervisory Union is meeting and in most cases exceeding his seven goals, the executive committee of the supervisory union board said Wednesday.
As a result, Haas has earned his $5,000 bonus, which is outlined in his three-year contract which was adopted earlier this year. Haas is paid $152,000 annually, with potential for the bonus.
WNESU Chairwoman Cheryl Charles said Wednesday that Haas is doing a good job on the goals that included improved communication with the school and its community, improved financial condition, and a long-range plan for improving student achievement, as well as better evaluating the physical condition of the various school buildings in the supervisory union.
Charles, Rockingham School Board Chairwoman Priscilla Lambert and Bellows Falls Union High School Chairman Jason Terry make up the executive committee, and all said they were very pleased with Haas' work.
"Thank you Andy," Charles said, who said the evaluation before the end of June was a requirement of Haas' three-year contract, which was signed in February by former WNESU Chairman Jack Bryar of Grafton. Charles said the superintendent's evaluation is a "new process" for the board.
The various board members said they would have appreciated to have more of a role in the evaluation of the seven goals. "I would agree more input would be a good thing," said Rockingham School Director Christopher Kibbe, himself a former WNESU superintendent now retired.
Rockingham School Director James "Jiggs" McAuliffe also made a pitch for additional input, but he said his evaluation would be "different in some respects" than the one conducted by Charles, Lambert and Terry. He said he is "concerned with the authority" of the committee.
Terry had limited input since he only became chairman of the BFUHS board two weeks ago with the surprise resignation of longtime BFUHS Chairwoman Molly Banik.
Westminster School Director Karen Blanchard said she wants "a more transparent evaluation" in the future.
Lambert agreed the board needed more input in doing Haas' evaluation — from the staff, boards and the community.
For instance, there was no mention in the four-page evaluation of the at-times complicated process of hiring Kelly O'Ryan, who is the new principal at BFUHS.
The seven different goals included a five-year strategic plan to improve student achievement, a five-year strategic plan for the maintenance and improvement of the school facilities, and to "increase and improvement internal and external communication while enhancing the image of WNESU."
"Progress has been made," the executive summary stated. "There is a continued need for improvement," which were the most critical comments in the evaluation. Other goals included developing a plan to supervise and support staff, and to make sure all schools are "healthy for students and staff."
The seventh goal was to improve fiscal oversight and accountability. "The situation has improved significantly under this new leadership" of Haas and new Business Manager James Vezina, the committee noted.
Haas was hired during an emergency at the start of school in 2021, when then-Superintendent Christopher Pratt, and his assistant superintendent, Lynn Carey, abruptly resigned, days before the start of the school year. Haas at that time was director of special education.
