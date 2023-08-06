WESTMINSTER — The Windham Northeast Supervisory Union is getting out of the bus business, specifically owning buses.
The supervisory union, meeting Wednesday night, agreed to sign a seven-year contract with Butler Bus Service Co., to lease seven new buses, at a cost of $167,000 a year, for a total of $1,169,000.
The money for the new bus contract is not in the supervisory union budget, Finance Director James Vezina noted.
"We don't have money to pick this up in the budget," Vezina said. "It's not the worse deal I've ever seen," he added.
The new buses represent about half of all the buses needed to transport students in the four-town school district, as the district will continue to own and operate nine buses.
The new contract is not expected to save money but was entered into out of a sense of worry over the health of its current bus fleet, whose maintenance costs were mounting and buses were breaking down regularly, school directors said.
The supervisory union, which provides transportation services to the four-town district, had neglected to replace buses in a timely way, according to Rockingham School Board Chairwoman Priscilla Lambert. The COVID-19 pandemic only made things worse, she said.
Lambert said she voted for the Butler contract simply because the district needed buses for the beginning of school.
In addition to the leased buses, the supervisory board agreed that transportation services' budget was too high, and it directed Bus Coordinator Rene Prue to consolidate bus routes and stops in an effort to cut down on mileage and costs. That effort is going to start in Bellows Falls village, and then move out to the rural parts of the towns.
The new contract limits the amount of mileage each of the leased buses can run, without a financial penalty.
Rockingham School Director James "Jiggs" McAuliffe suggested that some fine-tuning go into the Butler contract, and that Haas negotiate additional annual mileage per bus. The contract current limits each bus to 15,000 miles, and anything other that would cost the supervisory union 12 cents a mile.
McAuliffe suggested an annual mileage figure of either 16,000 or 17,000 per bus.
The school district pays their own drivers.
As part of the overhaul of the bus system, the school district is getting rid of "nine old clunkers."
McAuliffe also wanted the bus contract to be reviewed by the district's lawyer. The supervisory union had to get a waiver from the Agency of Education because it had only received one bid for the bus leasing.
Butler's Bus Service has locations in White River Junction, Lyndonville and Orleans, as well as locations in New Hampshire, according to its website.
Superintendent Andrew Haas said the school district "had gotten into a bad habit of almost door-to-door" service for students.
He said he had asked Prue, the transportation manager, to evaluate the current routes and how to consolidate and save money, but remain safe.
Director Mike Stack suggested cutting the overall mileage by the bus fleet by 25 percent.
"Do we have the chutzpah to take 25 percent out?" he challenged the other board members.
Haas said one potential savings might be not to send a second bus "for gear" to games. And swapping buses around on different routes, in order to manage mileage, will likely be adopted.
