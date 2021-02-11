BELLOWS FALLS — The Windham Northeast Supervisory Union’s office is leaving its longtime location at the former St. Charles School in favor of a renovated office in Westminster Station.
The building, on Route 5, is the former home of two accountants and tax preparers: Annette Spaulding, who owned the building and later rented the space to Catherine Harris. The current owner is Green Mountain Station Realty LLC, with the principals listed as Margaret and Robert Palmer. The new lease is for $48,000 a year.
Superintendent Christopher Pratt said the office would start moving immediately, with the move starting the week of Feb. 15. He told members of the Bellows Falls Union High School Board Monday night that the new owners of the building had done extensive renovations, including putting down all new carpeting and painting the interior of the main building, as well as an adjoining small building. He said the building was painted and cleaned and there were new windows installed as well.
”The current space at 25 Cherry Street has many issues; air quality is one of them,” Pratt said. “Because the recent SU Office does not have a working HVAC/ventilation system, we could use ESSER money to cover the cost of the move,” he said, referring to the federal emergency funds available to school districts.
”This move will allow the WNESU offices to have ventilated, heated, one-level buildings free of leaking roofs and bathrooms,” he wrote in a follow-up email.
Pratt said that the WNESU currently pays $45,000 a year for the Cherry Hill building, as well as $30,000 for heating and electricity. He said he expected with the relatively new building with recent energy efficient improvements, the utility costs will be much less. The Cherry Hill lease was slated to increase by three percent in the coming year to $46,350, he said.
”As the Pre-K program is in another part of the building, they will stay in their current space on Cherry Hill and not be part of the move. ECES (early childhood education) space will remain in the existing space until the end of June,” he said.
He said that the portion of the former St. Charles School that is used for the Pre-K classes had been kept up to date and didn’t have the problems the rest of the building did.
”The rest of the building is run down, unsafe and lacks the proper ventilation,” he said. “The current space could not be used for any students,” he said, when asked if it could be used by the 7th and 8th grade students at nearby Bellows Falls Middle School, which is currently short of space, limited the older students to only two days a week of in-person instruction.
He said the supervisory union’s transportation office will move sometime in March to the Westminster Station office.
”They made it really nice and it will be easy to work in,” he said of the new space.
“It looks fantastic,” he said, noting that the staff was looking forward to the move.
Pratt said that Spaulding had recently sold the building to the Palmer family, and he was dealing with Margy Palmer, and the supervisory union was renting the building from them at a cost of $48,000 a year. The new location is assessed at $379,700, according to Westminster land records.
David Clark of Westminster, chairman of the WNESU board, said by law the supervisory union cannot own property, and thus was ineligible to buy a new location for the office.
The WNESU Pre-K program will remain in the building until the end of the school year, he said.
The move was prompted by problems with ventilation, Pratt said, and as a result the school district’s office move is being funded with federal COVID funds.
The supervisory union has been looking to leave the former St. Charles School for more than a year and at one time was looking at a location in downtown Bellows Falls.
School board members credited Molly Banik, the chairwoman of the BFUHS board, with spearheading the move and finding a new location for the WNESU offices.
Banik, a Westminster school director, didn’t return messages seeking comment. But fellow Westminster school director David Clark thanked Banik for “taking the bull by the horns” and solving the problem. “That’s why it happened,” he said.
Pratt said there would be no disruption to the operation of the school district with the move, which will occur over the February break. “We have grant money to pay” for the move, he said. Funding will come from Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief funds, he said.
He said that having a good ventilation system was a big plus.
