WESTMINSTER — Support staff within the Windham Northeast Supervisory Union have unanimously endorsed a proposed new four-year contract.
Now, the next step rests with the individual school boards in the supervisory union: Rockingham, Westminster, Grafton-Athens, and the WNESU itself.
Kate Kane, the lead negotiator and president of the Windham Northeast Education Association, said Monday that the vote was unanimous. The new contract covers about 50 employees, she said. Kane is a teacher at Central Elementary School in Bellows Falls.
Cheryl Charles of Westminster, chairwoman of the Westminster School Board, and the lead negotiator for the various school boards, had announced the tentative agreement last week, setting the stage for the vote by the support staff.
The contract is for four years. Details about the contract settlement won't be available until the school boards ratify the deal. Superintendent of Schools Andrew Haas said the new contract would be taken up at each of the individual boards' regular July meetings.
Earlier this year, the teachers' portion of the Windham Northeast Education Association signed a three-year contract that gives teachers annual 2.5 percent increases, in addition to step increases for those eligible for recognition of experience.