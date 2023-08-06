WESTMINSTER — Despite its myriad of financial problems in the past, an audit has shown the Windham Northeast Supervisory Union ended the 2021 and 2022 fiscal years with a total $1.7 million surplus.
There was a $1.46 million surplus in the year that ended almost two years ago in 2021, and a $584,000 surplus for the year that ended in 2022, a year ago.
The supervisory union pays for district-wide expenses such as transportation, food services, special education and para-educators. In 2021, the supervisory union budget was $6.2 million, and it dropped to $5.8 million in 2022.
WNESU Finance Director James Vezina told the board Wednesday night that the surplus will be divided up according to the four towns' support of the district. Rockingham usually pays more than 44 percent of the overall budget for the supervisory union, so it is expected to get the lion's share of the surplus.
According to figures prepared by Vezina, Rockingham will get a total of $815,847; Westminster will get $292,551 and Athens/Grafton will get $100,788, with Bellows Falls Union High School district getting $531,619.
Vezina, who was hired in May 2022, took over a big financial mess left behind by former Finance Director Flora Pagan, who resigned in December 2021 after being put on administrative leave by Superintendent Andrew Haas.
Vezina said doing an audit on the supervisory union's books was an enormous challenge.
"You weren't in a good place," Vezina told the board members.
While the financial records during the past 18 months since Pagan's departure have been described as everything from "a mess" to "chaos," there has been no suggestion that any money is missing.
Rockingham School Director Christopher Kibbe, himself a retired WNESU school superintendent who had nothing to do with Pagan's tenure, said that the 2021 budget was "poorly put together."
"Financial controls were not put in place," Kibbe said, noting that there were budgets that were simply "wrong."
"It takes a long time to climb out of this hole," said Vezina.
Rockingham School Director James "Jiggs" McAuliffe said there was "a total break down in the competency" of the finance office. But he praised Vezina's work and said he and his staff had "made tremendous progress."
Part of the financial chaos had in the past been laid at the feet of a school finance computer system called eFinance, which the supervisory union agreed to adopt — along with a handful of other Vermont school districts — as a statewide experiment.
Since then, eFinance has been abandoned by school districts around the state, and Vezina said the WNESU had stopped using eFinance in favor of another program.
According to Vezina's worksheet, Rockingham paid 47 percent of the supervisory union budget in 2021, and slightly lower, or 44 percent in 2022.
Westminster paid 15 percent in 2021, and 19 percent in 2022 of the supervisory union budget. The high school district typically pays about 30 percent of the supervisory union budget, and the combined Athens/Grafton school districts pays five percent.
Contact Susan Smallheer at ssmallheer@reformer.com.