BELLOWS FALLS — Negotiations between the school boards of the Windham Northeast Supervisory Union and its 160 teachers are now headed to mediation.
Both sides agreed to mediation, after negotiating in unusual public sessions for about a year. The teachers’ contract expired at the end of June 2021, but they are still covered by terms of the expired contract.
Rockingham School Board Chairwoman Priscilla Lambert, who is a member of the supervisory union negotiating committee, told her board members Monday night that negotiations are now in mediation.
In a follow-up telephone interview, Lambert said that salaries are at the heart of the dispute.
Lambert said the teachers’ union is seeking a 3 percent wage increase coupled with step increases, which average about 3.5 percent. She said the supervisory union had offered a 1 percent wage increase, along with the usual step increases that recognize seniority and experience.
Kate Kane, head negotiator for the Windham Northeast Education Association, confirmed that the boards were offering a 1 percent raise, and the teachers were seeking 3 percent raise, along with step increases.
“We have been negotiating since July, and we have come to agreement on many items in each team’s proposal, including a three-year contract, steps, a small increase in dental insurance coverage, and several language adjustments to the collective bargaining agreement. The last major sticking point is the amount of the raise for the professional staff,” Kane said via email.
“After nine negotiation meetings, both sides decided it would be best to go to mediation. We are looking forward to working with the mediator to settle the contract as soon as possible,” Kane said.
The federal mediator is Annie Rutsky, who works out of the federal service’s Albany, N.Y., office.
School Director Jack Bryar, chairman of the Windham Northeast Unified Elementary School Board, said Wednesday that he’s glad negotiations are headed to mediation. He said the “open” negotiations had not been constructive in his opinion, leading to “theatrics.”
He said he was confident that now that the negotiations will be conducted in private — with the mediator — that a settlement could be quickly reached.
The teachers’ union claimed it was the lowest paid in the region, but Bryar said that wasn’t the case and that the negotiating team presented the union with wage scales at other nearby school districts.
“It was theatrics and not a whole lot was accomplished,” he said, calling some of the negotiating sessions “performance sessions.”
He said he understood that teachers have been through a very difficult year-and-a-half due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
School Director Cheryl Charles, chairwoman of the Westminster School Board, would only confirm what Lambert had mentioned publicly and declined further comment.
The Windham Northeast Supervisory Union two years ago had taken the unusual stand that negotiating sessions should be held in public, and the teachers’ union filed an unfair labor complaint over the issue. Since then, one of the main proponents of open-session negotiations, Stephen Fine, has left the negotiations and even has moved to Chester.
Lambert, along with Charles and Bryar, make up the negotiating team. Deborah Wright, a Bellows Falls Union High School director from Rockingham, resigned this fall as chairwoman of the team.
Wright said Wednesday she disagreed with Bryar’s assessment that the open sessions led to theatrics.
The main issue, she said, was the inability for both sides to bargain, although she laid more of the responsibility on the teachers.
“I resigned because for weeks and weeks I had been pressing my team for declaring to the teachers we appeared to be at impasse; they continued to disagree. I believed that posing the threat of mediation may have made them move from their static financial position,” Wright said.
“As the team negotiator I had to follow the ‘team’s’ opinion, not my own. I did not feel in good conscience we should go on with the farce of parrying back and forth, netting zero,” she said.
Once her resignation from negotiations was accepted, she said, the teachers said they were at an impasse and it was time for mediation, she said.