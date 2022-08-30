BRATTLEBORO — A 39-year-old Brattleboro woman pleaded not guilty Tuesday to charges of stealing nearly $5,000 from the Dollar Store on Canal Street.
According to an affidavit filed in Windham Superior Court, Criminal Division, Jennifer N. Wilcox used her position as a night manager to steal from the company.
Also named in the affidavit is Monica Martello, 25, of Brattleboro. According to the Windham County State's Attorney's Office, an arrest warrant has been requested for Martello for her participation in the alleged theft.
Officer Ryder Carbone began the investigation on May 26 after receiving a report from the Dollar Store manager.
He told Carbone that Wilcox and Martello were in charge of making nightly bank runs to deposit the store's profits.
As required by store policy, a deposit log with the amount of money deposited and the signature of the person taking the money to the bank, is to be completed.
However, on May 12, 13, 15, 16 and 17, no deposits were received or recorded by the bank.
According to the affidavit, both Martello and Wilcox were responsible for making those deposits.
In total, the pair are accused of failing to deposit $4,969 in the bank at the end of those nights.
"As assistant manager, Martello and Wilcox were the only people tasked with the responsibility of depositing the money, and thus the disappearance of the money was result of their actions," wrote Carbone. "[B]ased on the fact that money was not recovered the following day, it is reasonable to believe that the money was taken from the store by either Martello or Wilcox at closing and never deposited."
Carbone wrote that he issued a citation to Wilcox, who stated, unprompted "something to the effect of 'why am the only one being charged for this? Monica worked there too.' At the time of this statement, l had not mentioned anything about Martello’s involvement or my intention to issue her citation as well."
According to information from Windham County State's Attorney's Office, an arrest warrant has been issued for Martello.
The sentence for embezzlement, which Wilcox has been charged with, is up to 10 years in prison.