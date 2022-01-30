BRATTLEBORO — A woman who allegedly threatened a man with a firearm in Brattleboro on Jan. 21 was ordered held on a $5,000 bond on Thursday afternoon.
According to an affidavit filed by Brattleboro Police Office Ryder Carbone, Abena B. Brown, 44, of Brattleboro, pointed a handgun at a 20-year-old man in a Maple Street apartment and said “What do you got to say now?”
The incident began at about 11 p.m. after a woman texted her downstairs neighbor and asked him to turn down his music.
The music was turned down, but within a few minutes, Brown allegedly entered the upstairs apartment and assaulted the woman before taking her phone and leaving.
The 20-year-old man then went to the downstairs apartment to retrieve the phone and got into a physical altercation with Brown. At one point, Brown allegedly grabbed the man by the throat with both hands. Carbone wrote in the affidavit that he saw visible red marks and scratches on his neck. A witness backed up the man’s statement.
After the fight was broken up, the man returned to his apartment and 15 minutes later, Brown returned with a handgun.
The man stated “that when Brown pointed the gun at him he felt his body go numb and he feared he would be killed,” wrote Carbone.
Brown told police that she was assaulted by the man, and a witness also stated she saw the man assault Brown, however, no other charges were filed.
Brown was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, aggravated assault, domestic assault, reckless endangerment and petit larceny.