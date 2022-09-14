BRATTLEBORO — A woman who swore and hurled homophobic insults in a court hearing last Friday was ordered incompetent to stand trial on charges of disorderly conduct and “open and gross lewdness.”
“You’re all a bunch of [expetive deleted], homosexual [expletive deleted],” screamed Heather Wick, currently of Barre, during an online hearing.
“Please mute her,” said Judge Katherine Hayes to the court clerk at Windham Superior Court, Criminal Division. “She’s certainly entitled to listen in, but I just don’t think she can conform to appropriate expectations.”
On the morning of July 12, the Brattleboro Police Department responded to the parking lot of Hannaford on Putney Road for a report of a disorderly woman.
“Upon arrival, I met with [the complainant] and he stated the female asked for a banana and he gave her one and she threw the banana and then began to yell at him,” wrote Officer Tyler Law in an affidavit submitted to the court. “[The complainant] stated he got into his vehicle and locked it and she continued to yell at him and bang on his window.”
A worker at Hannaford came out and told Law that the woman had bought alcohol at 7 a.m. that morning and was refused twice after for more alcohol. They asked police to issue a no trespass order against her.
Law crossed Putney Road where he found the woman and identified her as Wick, 49.
Staff at the motel where she was staying told the officer that they had asked Wick to leave at noon.
A few minutes after Law left the premises, he received a call from the motel that Wick was yelling and cursing at guests.
Law returned to the motel where he told her to pack her belongings because “management wanted her out of there.”
Wick responded “I’m not no n***** slave,” and proceeded to yell “n*****” at him, “even when I placed her under arrest,” wrote the officer.
Motel staff also accused Wick of throwing objects at them, including a towel and a glass candle.
The staff members told Law the woman “had been causing issues all night and continued to do so.”
Law transported Wick to the Brattleboro Police Department and placed her in a holding cell where she took her pants off and started to masturbate, wrote Law.
Earlier in September, Wick had an arraignment, during which she cursed multiple times.
“It’s important for the court to know that every time I’ve talked to Dr. Wick,” said Dan Stevens, her public defender, during a competency hearing on Friday, “she has expressed that she believes she’s competent and does not think she is incompetent to stand trial, but I have no evidence to put on with regard to that.”
Wick has asked the court to refer to her as doctor, claiming she received a medical degree from the University of Albany.
“I’m not going to call her doctor because I don’t believe she actually ever was licensed as a physician,” said Hayes, who ruled Wick was not competent to stand trial.
After Wick swore at the judge, Hayes said “That was further evidence in support of the finding I just made that she is not able to work effectively with counsel or to participate in these proceedings in a way that would enable a fair outcome for anybody.”
Deputy State’s Attorney David Gartenstein noted the state will need to appoint additional counsel for Wick before a commitment hearing can be scheduled.
“I don’t know if the Department of Mental Health is going to agree that Miss Wick needs to be in DMH custody,” he said.
Hayes noted that the Department of Mental Health has stated it doesn’t believe Wick needs “inpatient hospitalization.”
“They’re not necessarily saying that she’s not in need of any involuntary treatment, but they are saying she no longer needs emergent inpatient treatment at the moment,” said Hayes, adding, “There are conditions of release in place. Whether she can comply with them or not ... it sounds like a lot of them she can because she’s not in the community anymore. Most of them are focused on not going to locations around this area.”
Hayes scheduled a status conference before the end of the month to determine how to proceed.