BRATTLEBORO — Local and state officials are investigating a fatal crash involving two vehicles on Route 142 on Wednesday.
At approximately 9:57 a.m., Brattleboro Police responded to the intersection of Vernon Street at Royal Road for the report of a motor vehicle crash involving a tractor trailer and a sedan. The investigation revealed that the female operator, who was the lone occupant of the sedan, had failed to stop at the red light on Royal Road and entered the roadway in front of the tractor trailer. The driver of the tractor trailer did not have time to stop before the collision.
The female operator sustained serious injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene. The name of the decedent is being withheld pending notification to family.
Vernon Street was closed to through traffic from approximately 10:10 a.m. until 1:55 p.m. while the investigation took place.
Brattleboro Police were assisted on the scene by Brattleboro Fire, Brattleboro Department of Public Work, Vermont State Police, Vermont DMV Enforcement and Safety, Windham County Sheriff’s, and the Vermont Office of the Chief Medical Examiner