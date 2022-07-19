BRATTLEBORO — Officers with the Brattleboro Police Department and detectives from the Vermont State Police are on scene investigating the suspicious death of a woman whose body was found early Tuesday morning in a car on Elliot Street.
The body was discovered by local police at 12:55 a.m. People in the neighborhood stood on the street, waiting to learn more. They spoke to the Reformer on the condition of anonymity as they were waiting to speak with police.
"I didn't know anything was going on until about six o'clock this morning, when I came out to have a cigarette," said one older man who has lived on Elliot Street for four years.
"I came out at 2 in the morning and saw people down there with flashlights," said another man seated next to him. Both men smoked cigarettes as they waited to learn more.
Multiple Brattleboro Police Department vehicles were at the early morning scene, with officers keeping people out of a taped off area that included a portion of Elliot Street and most of Thomas Lynch Park, including its playground equipment.
Police tape also restricted access to three homes on the opposite side of the street from the park.
Cameron Chalmers, from the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner, was on scene and declined to comment.
Police Chief Norma Hardy was also on scene, awaiting detectives from the Vermont State Police, from whom she requested assistance. Hardy declined to comment.
"I've lived in the Brattleboro/Dummerston area all my life, and it used to be a quiet little town, never any crime," said one local carpenter, who was waiting to get to work.
The man blamed local crime on people not wanting to work hard anymore and expecting things to be handed to them.
Another man, who was waiting for police to let him move his vehicle from inside the taped off area, blamed scenes like this on overprescribed painkillers.
"That got people hooked really quick, and then we watched a lot of our friends die from addiction," he said. "I think we're all numb to it. It's such a daily thing in this country."
Another woman, who lives across the street from the park, said she also didn't know anything was wrong until she woke up and saw the police cars and the crime scene tape.
"Usually our dog pops its head up if she hears anything," said the woman, who's lived on Elliot Street for nearly five years. But last night, the dog didn't alert her to anything unusual, she said.
"The only issue we've had is just always people parking, like campers and stuff like that," she said. "I feel safe during the day most of the time, though."
"I've lived here six years," said another woman. "This road has been pretty good. But hearing about something like a murder right down the road and three houses down does not make me feel good."
The two men who were smoking cigarettes said this portion of Elliot Street has seen better days.
"It hasn't cleaned up a bit," said one, adding he lives there because it's the only place he can afford.
"The drugs, you know, and stuff like that," added his friend. "It's getting worse. When I was 6 years old, I lived at Stuart Place, and I could walk down the street by myself to the store and get my mother a pack of cigarettes. Now, I wouldn't send my kid across the street."
"I've lived here for a year-and-a-half," said another woman. "It's not too bad. You mostly just have to worry about people breaking into your cars."
After learning police were investigating a suspicious death, she said she didn't feel any less safe.
"Life goes on," she said.
Interim Town Manager Patrick Moreland had no comment at this time.
According to information from the state police, the investigation is in its preliminary stages and includes members of the Vermont State Police Major Crime Unit, Bureau of Criminal Investigations, Crime Scene Search Team, Victim Services Unit and Field Force Division, along with the Brattleboro Police Department.
The body of the victim will be brought to the Chief Medical Examiner’s Office in Burlington for an autopsy to determine the cause and manner of death. Her identity will be released after further investigation.
Anyone with information that could assist investigators is asked to call the Vermont State Police in Westminster at 802-722-4600, or the Brattleboro Police Department at 802-257-7950. Tips also can be submitted anonymously online at vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit.