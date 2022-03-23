BRATTLEBORO — Even though every month provides the Women’s Freedom Center with opportunities for outreach, April brings another with Sexual Assault Awareness Month.
“It definitely gives us a chance as advocates and allies to underscore the work that still needs to be done around raising awareness and around prevention,” Shari said, noting that October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month.
Shari is a community outreach advocate at the center, where advocates use first names only for their safety.
Her group, now in its 48th year, began as a grassroots response to a large number of sexual assaults being reported in the area at the time. Now, it provides support for domestic and sexual violence survivors of all genders.
“There have been lots of efforts by advocates across those generations to draw attention to what still needs to happen, to amplify voices of survivors,” Shari said, including Take Back the Night rallies. “That’s really what we’re focusing on this coming April in particular. It’s obviously our work every day, but some of these events are aimed at bringing more survivors into our activism.”
From 6 to 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday, the center will host an informal question-and-answer session via Zoom about a new program dubbed the Survivors Outreach Collaborative. Shari said the goal is to bring survivors together to discuss events and educational opportunities that “factor in their ideas and their voices.”
Those who have questions or are interested in attending can call the center’s office at 802-257-7364.
“This is a chance to really sit with each other and pull together people’s ideas and energy in that spirit of activism,” Shari said. “That is a new part of our outreach network. It’s certainly happened in lots of informal, organic ways all along and throughout the history.”
From 6 to 7:30 p.m. on April 7 and 14, the center will host a two-part class for its new Flourish series for survivors of sexual and domestic violence. Cara Trezise, an artist, musician and coach, be will facilitating.
“It’s always a really wonderful time to connect with each other to have some amazing conversations and laugh, too,” Shari said. “These are really sort of upbeat, nourishing offerings. They will be creative in the broadest sense of that term.”
Flourish is about “learning new skills, trying new things,” Shari said. Like the first event, it is open to “all genders, all voices, all bodies and all abilities.”
Trezise called the two-part class “an opportunity to slow down and drop in to a safe online oasis where we will nourish ourselves and our nervous systems through singing, play and guided movement.”
“Our first class will focus on movement, sounding and singing,” she said. “In our second class, we will build on the prior week’s explorations with the added component of simple songwriting.”
Shari said the center is welcoming the workshops, “certainly after the rough stretch the community has been having with everything going on.”
“It’s a chance to look ahead in an upbeat way to support each other on our healing journeys,” she said.
At future Flourish workshops, different performers and presenters will facilitate.
Shari said the names of the series and the center itself, formerly known as the Women’s Crisis Center, recognize work the group does in looking ahead to a place where survivors can thrive and be happy. She noted confidential conversations through the center’s phoneline can be very tough.
“But we also get to hear the amazing resilient stories of survivors,” she said. “They’re incredibly inspiring. We’re happy when we can host things that have survivors able to connect and share wisdom.”
The center hosted similar events involving music, yoga and hula hooping in the past. Shari said her group encourages creative and talented people to run a workshop if they feel they have a skill that can be a part of healing.
“It’s sort of a cycle of giving back,” she said.
In-person events hosted by the center are anticipated to return soon. Shari said her group is looking forward to them, even though Zoom has offered the benefit of anonymity at times.
Circling the Light, which she described as a “solidarity bonfire” and “pretty upbeat gratitude gathering” with music and soup, is scheduled for 6 to 7:30 p.m. on April 28 at the Winston Prouty Center for Child and Family Development. Attendees are welcome to speak or read poems.
“The Women’s Freedom Center really honors the resilience and the heart of all community allies working for social justice, every kind, and especially in these challenging times,” she said. “The timing is wonderful as we welcome back spring, but it’s also kind of reflecting on the personal and collective healing power of activism itself.”
Shari said when people pull into the Winston Prouty center, they will see the event happening on the hillside on the right. Anyone with questions about the event or accessibility can call the Women’s Freedom Center.
Information about these events and others will be posted on the Women’s Freedom Center’s Facebook page.