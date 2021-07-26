BRATTLEBORO — A crew from Renaud Brothers Construction started work on Monday to replace a culvert on Hinesburg Road that was damaged during the storms on July 17. The road work is expected to take around three weeks.
The Department of Public Works continues to have crews out in several areas of town working on road repairs following the severe storm. Motorists and residents are asked to continue to use caution on roadways when approaching crews and equipment working on these repairs and to expect delays.
The roadwork includes the following:
The stone culvert failed at the intersection of Hinesburg Road and Melchen Road. The road will remain closed for several weeks while repairs take place. Furthermore, rain caused the edge of the road to wash out in a few areas of Hinesburg Road. Crews will be working to repair the edge of the road and secure the guardrails.
Goodenough Road washed out in several areas and caused damage to some culverts. Crews will be working to replace culverts and reconstruct the roadway.
Crosby Street will remain closed due to a major washout. State officials are working with Brattleboro town staff to develop a plan to repair the damage.
In addition to road repairs, the scheduled summer crack sealing project will take place this week. Crack sealing will take place on Sunny Acres, Meadowbrook Road, Greenleaf Street, Upper Dummerston Road, and Sherwood Circle.
Utilities crews will make repairs to the sewer main on Church Street today. The road will be closed to thru traffic between 7 a.m. and 5 p.m.
If you have any questions, contact the Department of Public Works at 802-254–4255