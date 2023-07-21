BELLOWS FALLS — The historic Worrall Covered Bridge, the last remaining original covered bridge in Rockingham, escaped any serious damage during the recent flooding, Town Manager Scott Pickup said Tuesday.
The Agency of Transportation inspected the bridge, which is located on the Williams River near Lower Bartonsville, and gave it the okay to be reopened, Pickup told the Rockingham Select Board.
“The structure is in good shape,” he said.
The town highway crew is still doing clean up around the bridge of debris that was carried by the floodwaters, he said, and the town will have to do work on the bridge’s two approaches before it can reopen Williams Road.
The Worrall Covered Bridge was built in 1870, and it is about a mile downstream from the Bartonsville Covered Bridge, which was destroyed during Tropical Storm Irene in 2011, and rebuilt and reopened by 2013.
Rockingham largely escaped damage in last week’s floods except along the Williams River, which is in the northeast corner of the town. The river drains the towns of Chester and Andover, which received much heavier rainfall than Rockingham did, Pickup had noted last week.
Rockingham has been sending highway trucks and crews on a daily basis to Chester, Pickup said, to help that town recover from damage to roads and bridges since Rockingham’s damage was light.
“We’re in a lot better shape,” he said, noting that he had been sending crews and trucks to Chester for the past five years.
He said Rockingham would be reimbursed from the Federal Emergency Management Agency for the work it’s doing on behalf of Chester.
How quickly FEMA will pay remains to be seen, he said, noting the town only recently finally got paid the $400,000 worth of work it did on Leach Road two years ago during a torrential rainstorm in late July 2021.
“It just dropped into our account,” said Pickup, who has been waiting for the payment for more than a year. “I can’t tell you why, it just got to us,” said Pickup, who had been budgeting around the $400,000 deficit in the highway budget since 2021.
“Good luck, we’re going to be waiting a while,” he said of getting paid by FEMA for the Chester help.
Rockingham’s three other covered bridges are all rebuilt replicas of earlier bridges that were destroyed, or were relocated, as in the case of the covered bridge at the Vermont Country Store.