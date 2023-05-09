BRATTLEBORO — A resurfacing project on Route 30 is resulting in reports of damaged tires and hefty bills.
“Flat tires are occurring on the project, but the existing gravel is a uniform material that is meeting gradation requirements,” said Chad Greenwood, resident engineer at the Vermont Agency of Transportation. “The heavy rain is causing road conditions that are less than desirable, and it is important that motorists slow down when traveling through the project area.”
Route 30 is being resurfaced from just north of Cedar Street in Brattleboro to just past Hemlock Hill Road in Newfane. Work started in August and is anticipated to continue through the fall.
Matthew St. Pierre of Brattleboro said several people including himself have pulled metal wires out of their tires. He’d been on the way to the Windham County Humane Society to get his cats spayed when the damage occurred.
“Someone must be held responsible,” he said. “These projects are to help, not hinder the local economy. I know I can’t afford anything extra these days.”
St. Pierre planned on getting four new tires, he said, because local tire shops won’t replace only one or even two tires for his car.
Construction occurring on Route 30 — especially closer to Brattleboro — is “wreaking havoc on people’s tires and causing many flats,” said Sara Rochford of Hinsdale, N.H.
“I know of at least four other people this has happened to,” she said.
Rochford makes a daily commute to work at Valley Cares in Townshend. She said she was driving over a dirt section near Grafton Cheese and the Brattleboro Retreat when the warning light on her dashboard went on, stating that tire pressure was low.
“I managed to make it home,” she said. “My right rear tire was damaged beyond repair and completely flat. I had to miss work the next day in order to bring it to a repair shop via tow truck. I incurred additional expense paying for a rental for a few days because the tire needed had to be ordered.”
Rochford described living nearly “paycheck to paycheck” and having to cover a several-hundred dollar expense.
“I understand the need for road improvements but feel the state and contractors working in this project need to do better making the construction zone drivable for working people who can’t afford to take these financial hits due to carelessness,” she said.
Greenwood said the majority of car damage likely has to do with excessive speed for the current roadway conditions.
“The process of reducing the speed limit from 50 miles per hour to 40 miles per hour within the project limits is underway,” he said Wednesday. “Hopefully the reduction in speed will help.”