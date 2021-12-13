Members of Wreaths Across America travel through Brattleboro, Vt., on Monday, Dec. 13, 2021, on their way to Arlington National Cemetery, in Virginia.
By Kristopher Radder,
Brattleboro Reformer
BRATTLEBORO — Flashing emergency lights seen coming from Chesterfield, N.H., were part of a project about remembering and honoring military veterans no longer with us.
The Veterans of Foreign War Post 1034 Carl Dessaint in Brattleboro hosted the Wreaths Across America convoy Monday as it makes its way from Maine to Arlington National Cemetery for National Wreaths Across America Day on Dec. 18. The group coordinates wreath-laying ceremonies for veterans as part of its mission to “remember, honor and teach.”
Every $15 donation to Wreaths Across America allows the group to place a wreath on the grave of a fallen veteran. More information can be found at
wreathsacrossamerica.org.
Close
Members of Wreaths Across America travel through Brattleboro, Vt., on Monday, Dec. 13, 2021 on their way to Arlington National Cemetery, in Virginia.
Members of Wreaths Across America travel through Brattleboro, Vt., on Monday, Dec. 13, 2021 on their way to Arlington National Cemetery, in Virginia.
Members of Wreaths Across America travel through Brattleboro, Vt., on Monday, Dec. 13, 2021 on their way to Arlington National Cemetery, in Virginia.
Members of Wreaths Across America travel through Brattleboro, Vt., on Monday, Dec. 13, 2021 on their way to Arlington National Cemetery, in Virginia.
Members of Wreaths Across America travel through Brattleboro, Vt., on Monday, Dec. 13, 2021 on their way to Arlington National Cemetery, in Virginia.
Members of Wreaths Across America travel through Brattleboro, Vt., on Monday, Dec. 13, 2021 on their way to Arlington National Cemetery, in Virginia.
Members of Wreaths Across America travel through Brattleboro, Vt., on Monday, Dec. 13, 2021 on their way to Arlington National Cemetery, in Virginia.
Members of Wreaths Across America travel through Brattleboro, Vt., on Monday, Dec. 13, 2021 on their way to Arlington National Cemetery, in Virginia.
Members of Wreaths Across America travel through Brattleboro, Vt., on Monday, Dec. 13, 2021 on their way to Arlington National Cemetery, in Virginia.
Members of Wreaths Across America travel through Brattleboro, Vt., on Monday, Dec. 13, 2021 on their way to Arlington National Cemetery, in Virginia.
Members of Wreaths Across America travel through Brattleboro, Vt., on Monday, Dec. 13, 2021 on their way to Arlington National Cemetery, in Virginia.
Members of Wreaths Across America travel through Brattleboro, Vt., on Monday, Dec. 13, 2021 on their way to Arlington National Cemetery, in Virginia.
Members of Wreaths Across America travel through Brattleboro, Vt., on Monday, Dec. 13, 2021 on their way to Arlington National Cemetery, in Virginia.
Members of Wreaths Across America travel through Brattleboro, Vt., on Monday, Dec. 13, 2021 on their way to Arlington National Cemetery, in Virginia.
Members of Wreaths Across America travel through Brattleboro, Vt., on Monday, Dec. 13, 2021 on their way to Arlington National Cemetery, in Virginia.
Members of Wreaths Across America travel through Brattleboro, Vt., on Monday, Dec. 13, 2021 on their way to Arlington National Cemetery, in Virginia.
Members of Wreaths Across America travel through Brattleboro, Vt., on Monday, Dec. 13, 2021 on their way to Arlington National Cemetery, in Virginia.
Members of Wreaths Across America travel through Brattleboro, Vt., on Monday, Dec. 13, 2021 on their way to Arlington National Cemetery, in Virginia.
Members of Wreaths Across America travel through Brattleboro, Vt., on Monday, Dec. 13, 2021 on their way to Arlington National Cemetery, in Virginia.
Members of Wreaths Across America travel through Brattleboro, Vt., on Monday, Dec. 13, 2021 on their way to Arlington National Cemetery, in Virginia.
Members of Wreaths Across America travel through Brattleboro, Vt., on Monday, Dec. 13, 2021 on their way to Arlington National Cemetery, in Virginia.
Members of Wreaths Across America travel through Brattleboro, Vt., on Monday, Dec. 13, 2021 on their way to Arlington National Cemetery, in Virginia.
Members of Wreaths Across America travel through Brattleboro, Vt., on Monday, Dec. 13, 2021 on their way to Arlington National Cemetery, in Virginia.
Members of Wreaths Across America travel through Brattleboro, Vt., on Monday, Dec. 13, 2021 on their way to Arlington National Cemetery, in Virginia.
Members of Wreaths Across America travel through Brattleboro, Vt., on Monday, Dec. 13, 2021 on their way to Arlington National Cemetery, in Virginia.
Members of Wreaths Across America travel through Brattleboro, Vt., on Monday, Dec. 13, 2021 on their way to Arlington National Cemetery, in Virginia.
Members of Wreaths Across America travel through Brattleboro, Vt., on Monday, Dec. 13, 2021 on their way to Arlington National Cemetery, in Virginia.
Members of Wreaths Across America travel through Brattleboro, Vt., on Monday, Dec. 13, 2021 on their way to Arlington National Cemetery, in Virginia.
Members of Wreaths Across America travel through Brattleboro, Vt., on Monday, Dec. 13, 2021 on their way to Arlington National Cemetery, in Virginia.
Members of Wreaths Across America travel through Brattleboro, Vt., on Monday, Dec. 13, 2021 on their way to Arlington National Cemetery, in Virginia.
Members of Wreaths Across America travel through Brattleboro, Vt., on Monday, Dec. 13, 2021 on their way to Arlington National Cemetery, in Virginia.
Members of Wreaths Across America travel through Brattleboro, Vt., on Monday, Dec. 13, 2021 on their way to Arlington National Cemetery, in Virginia.
Members of Wreaths Across America travel through Brattleboro, Vt., on Monday, Dec. 13, 2021 on their way to Arlington National Cemetery, in Virginia.
Members of Wreaths Across America travel through Brattleboro, Vt., on Monday, Dec. 13, 2021 on their way to Arlington National Cemetery, in Virginia.
Members of Wreaths Across America travel through Brattleboro, Vt., on Monday, Dec. 13, 2021 on their way to Arlington National Cemetery, in Virginia.
Members of Wreaths Across America travel through Brattleboro, Vt., on Monday, Dec. 13, 2021 on their way to Arlington National Cemetery, in Virginia.
Members of Wreaths Across America travel through Brattleboro, Vt., on Monday, Dec. 13, 2021 on their way to Arlington National Cemetery, in Virginia.
Members of Wreaths Across America travel through Brattleboro, Vt., on Monday, Dec. 13, 2021 on their way to Arlington National Cemetery, in Virginia.
Members of Wreaths Across America travel through Brattleboro, Vt., on Monday, Dec. 13, 2021 on their way to Arlington National Cemetery, in Virginia.
Members of Wreaths Across America travel through Brattleboro, Vt., on Monday, Dec. 13, 2021 on their way to Arlington National Cemetery, in Virginia.
Members of Wreaths Across America travel through Brattleboro, Vt., on Monday, Dec. 13, 2021 on their way to Arlington National Cemetery, in Virginia.
Members of Wreaths Across America travel through Brattleboro, Vt., on Monday, Dec. 13, 2021 on their way to Arlington National Cemetery, in Virginia.
Members of Wreaths Across America travel through Brattleboro, Vt., on Monday, Dec. 13, 2021 on their way to Arlington National Cemetery, in Virginia.
Members of Wreaths Across America travel through Brattleboro, Vt., on Monday, Dec. 13, 2021 on their way to Arlington National Cemetery, in Virginia.
Members of Wreaths Across America travel through Brattleboro, Vt., on Monday, Dec. 13, 2021 on their way to Arlington National Cemetery, in Virginia.
Members of Wreaths Across America travel through Brattleboro, Vt., on Monday, Dec. 13, 2021 on their way to Arlington National Cemetery, in Virginia.
Members of Wreaths Across America travel through Brattleboro, Vt., on Monday, Dec. 13, 2021 on their way to Arlington National Cemetery, in Virginia.
Members of Wreaths Across America travel through Brattleboro, Vt., on Monday, Dec. 13, 2021 on their way to Arlington National Cemetery, in Virginia.
Members of Wreaths Across America travel through Brattleboro, Vt., on Monday, Dec. 13, 2021 on their way to Arlington National Cemetery, in Virginia.
Members of Wreaths Across America travel through Brattleboro, Vt., on Monday, Dec. 13, 2021 on their way to Arlington National Cemetery, in Virginia.
Members of Wreaths Across America travel through Brattleboro, Vt., on Monday, Dec. 13, 2021 on their way to Arlington National Cemetery, in Virginia.
Members of Wreaths Across America travel through Brattleboro, Vt., on Monday, Dec. 13, 2021 on their way to Arlington National Cemetery, in Virginia.
Members of Wreaths Across America travel through Brattleboro, Vt., on Monday, Dec. 13, 2021 on their way to Arlington National Cemetery, in Virginia.
Members of Wreaths Across America travel through Brattleboro, Vt., on Monday, Dec. 13, 2021 on their way to Arlington National Cemetery, in Virginia.
Members of Wreaths Across America travel through Brattleboro, Vt., on Monday, Dec. 13, 2021 on their way to Arlington National Cemetery, in Virginia.
Members of Wreaths Across America travel through Brattleboro, Vt., on Monday, Dec. 13, 2021 on their way to Arlington National Cemetery, in Virginia.
Members of Wreaths Across America travel through Brattleboro, Vt., on Monday, Dec. 13, 2021 on their way to Arlington National Cemetery, in Virginia.
Members of Wreaths Across America travel through Brattleboro, Vt., on Monday, Dec. 13, 2021 on their way to Arlington National Cemetery, in Virginia.
Members of Wreaths Across America travel through Brattleboro, Vt., on Monday, Dec. 13, 2021 on their way to Arlington National Cemetery, in Virginia.
Members of Wreaths Across America travel through Brattleboro, Vt., on Monday, Dec. 13, 2021 on their way to Arlington National Cemetery, in Virginia.
Members of Wreaths Across America travel through Brattleboro, Vt., on Monday, Dec. 13, 2021 on their way to Arlington National Cemetery, in Virginia.
Members of Wreaths Across America travel through Brattleboro, Vt., on Monday, Dec. 13, 2021 on their way to Arlington National Cemetery, in Virginia.
Members of Wreaths Across America travel through Brattleboro, Vt., on Monday, Dec. 13, 2021 on their way to Arlington National Cemetery, in Virginia.
Members of Wreaths Across America travel through Brattleboro, Vt., on Monday, Dec. 13, 2021 on their way to Arlington National Cemetery, in Virginia.
Members of Wreaths Across America travel through Brattleboro, Vt., on Monday, Dec. 13, 2021 on their way to Arlington National Cemetery, in Virginia.
Members of Wreaths Across America travel through Brattleboro, Vt., on Monday, Dec. 13, 2021 on their way to Arlington National Cemetery, in Virginia.
Members of Wreaths Across America travel through Brattleboro, Vt., on Monday, Dec. 13, 2021 on their way to Arlington National Cemetery, in Virginia.
Members of Wreaths Across America travel through Brattleboro, Vt., on Monday, Dec. 13, 2021 on their way to Arlington National Cemetery, in Virginia.
Members of Wreaths Across America travel through Brattleboro, Vt., on Monday, Dec. 13, 2021 on their way to Arlington National Cemetery, in Virginia.
Members of Wreaths Across America travel through Brattleboro, Vt., on Monday, Dec. 13, 2021 on their way to Arlington National Cemetery, in Virginia.
Members of Wreaths Across America travel through Brattleboro, Vt., on Monday, Dec. 13, 2021 on their way to Arlington National Cemetery, in Virginia.
Members of Wreaths Across America travel through Brattleboro, Vt., on Monday, Dec. 13, 2021 on their way to Arlington National Cemetery, in Virginia.
Members of Wreaths Across America travel through Brattleboro, Vt., on Monday, Dec. 13, 2021 on their way to Arlington National Cemetery, in Virginia.
Members of Wreaths Across America travel through Brattleboro, Vt., on Monday, Dec. 13, 2021 on their way to Arlington National Cemetery, in Virginia.
Members of Wreaths Across America travel through Brattleboro, Vt., on Monday, Dec. 13, 2021 on their way to Arlington National Cemetery, in Virginia.
Members of Wreaths Across America travel through Brattleboro, Vt., on Monday, Dec. 13, 2021 on their way to Arlington National Cemetery, in Virginia.
Members of Wreaths Across America travel through Brattleboro, Vt., on Monday, Dec. 13, 2021 on their way to Arlington National Cemetery, in Virginia.
Members of Wreaths Across America travel through Brattleboro, Vt., on Monday, Dec. 13, 2021 on their way to Arlington National Cemetery, in Virginia.
Members of Wreaths Across America travel through Brattleboro, Vt., on Monday, Dec. 13, 2021 on their way to Arlington National Cemetery, in Virginia.
Members of Wreaths Across America travel through Brattleboro, Vt., on Monday, Dec. 13, 2021 on their way to Arlington National Cemetery, in Virginia.
Members of Wreaths Across America travel through Brattleboro, Vt., on Monday, Dec. 13, 2021 on their way to Arlington National Cemetery, in Virginia.
Members of Wreaths Across America travel through Brattleboro, Vt., on Monday, Dec. 13, 2021 on their way to Arlington National Cemetery, in Virginia.
Members of Wreaths Across America travel through Brattleboro, Vt., on Monday, Dec. 13, 2021 on their way to Arlington National Cemetery, in Virginia.
Members of Wreaths Across America travel through Brattleboro, Vt., on Monday, Dec. 13, 2021 on their way to Arlington National Cemetery, in Virginia.
PURCHASE PHOTOS
VFW Post Commander Richard Campbell noted some of the attendees had a long trip and the convoy would be leaving the next morning.
“We’re all so excited to have you tonight,” VFW Auxiliary President Karen Campbell said.
Joe Reagan, director of military and veteran outreach for Wreaths Across America, thanked law enforcement officers for keeping the convoy safe in its travels.
“This year’s theme,” he said, “is: Live up to the legacy.”
Reagan urged attendees to allow themselves to continue on in uncomfortable situations.
Renee Worcester, daughter in-law of Wreaths Across America founder Morrill Worcester and Executive Director Karen Worcester, said it’s important to share stories of those who served in the military. She counted 3,100 different locations that will be participating in the Wreaths Across America effort this year.
“The family who started this had no military background,” he said. “This was his giving back.”
Jo-Ann Maitland, national president of American Gold Star Mothers, said no one wants to be eligible to join her group but it helps heal grief.
“I am grateful for your patriotism and that you have honored us with the warmth and comfort of just being with us tonight,” she told attendees.
Her son died in 2002 in Fort Worth, Texas. He followed in the footsteps of his grandfather who served in the military.
"I have taken to heart to remember, honor and teach,” said Nancy Menagh, past president of Gold Star Wives. “When I go to Arlington and look at those grave stones, every single one of those have stories.”
Menagh said she was pregnant when her husband was killed. He received medals for his service.