BRATTLEBORO -- A Massachusetts man will be arraigned Tuesday on 15 criminal charges stemming from a wrong-way head-on collision on Interstate 91 in Dummerston Sunday evening that sent six people to the hospital.
Vermont State Police said that Bernard McDonald, 65, of Westborough, Mass., was driving southbound in the northbound lane of Interstate 91, from Rockingham to Dummerston, shortly before 6 p.m. when he crashed into a van containing four people, setting off a chain reaction that involved three other vehicles.
Most of the charges filed against McDonald were 10 counts of reckless endangerment and two counts of gross negligent operation, serious injury resulting, a felony that carries a potential 15-year sentence. He was also charged with leaving the scene of an accident, excessive speed and eluding police.
Windham County Deputy State's Attorney Steven Brown said additional charges, including drunk driving, could be filed in the future, pending test results.
A total of five other people were taken to the hospital, along with McDonald. One person in the van was airlifted to Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center Sunday evening, while the others in the van were first taken to Brattleboro Memorial Hospital and later transferred to Dartmouth, police said. All of the van occupants were said to be in stable condition, but in various intensive care units, according to Vermont State Police Capt. Roger Farmer, who said their injuries did not appear to be life threatening.
Late Monday afternoon, state police identified the van's occupants as two people from China and one from Mexico, and a fourth from the New York City area. Their names are Zhigud Lin, 34, of China, who was driving the 2019 Mercedes Benz van, and passengers Ding Changzhang, 36, of Flushing, N.Y., Carlos Nabarro, 43, of Mexico, and Yushen Chen, 53, of China. All four have serious but non life-threatening injuries, police said. All were wearing seat belts.
A sixth person, Daniel Perry, 31, of Charlestown, N.H., who was driving a pickup truck with a flatbed trailer, was treated at the Brattleboro hospital and released. Drivers of two other vehicles, Chandre Pero, 18, of Putney, and Laura Gura, 36, of Williamstown, Mass., were checked at the scene. All were wearing seat belts, as was McDonald.
Farmer said that no one in the van is from Vermont. The state is under a strict out-of-state quarantine because of the coronavirus.
The people in the van did not speak English, Farmer said, and tracking down their information was taking longer than usual. Brown said one of the people in the van was a college student in New York City.
McDonald, who told police he had been drinking beer earlier in the day, could face additional drunk driving charges once his blood tests come back, Farmer and Brown said. Police said that the hospital took blood with McDonald's consent.
Farmer said it was a miracle no one was killed in the various crashes that McDonald was involved in Sunday, given the speed he was driving on the interstate highway.
Farmer said it did appear that there have been more wrong-way crashes on the interstates in recent years, and he said police have no idea why. He said they involved impaired drivers, elderly drivers, and confused and mentally ill drivers. He said there is no evidence that McDonald meant to commit suicide by his driving.
McDonald told police while he was being treated at the Brattleboro hospital that he "could not recall the events leading up to the accident."
Police were first alerted to the wrong-way driver at about 5:30 p.m. by a driver in Rockingham, who said a Massachusetts pickup truck was driving southbound in the northbound lane at a high rate of speed.
By the time Vermont State Police Trooper Ryan Miller caught up with him, he was in Putney. McDonald sideswiped Miller's cruiser, with its lights flashing and sirens blaring, which Miller set up to stop him in the northbound lane. The cruiser wasn't seriously damaged, and Miller pursued McDonald.
When McDonald kept going south in the northbound lane, Miller followed him in the southbound lane, with speeds reaching 101 miles an hour. McDonald was regularly driving at between 85 to 96 miles an hour in his 2013 Ford F-150 pickup truck. Drivers swerved off the road to avoid him as he sped down the highway.
But, Miller wrote in his affidavit of probable cause, in Dummerston McDonald encountered a group of seven vehicles, occupying both lanes of travel, and he collided with a van in the vicinity of mile marker 16 in the northbound passing lane. The van then hit a different pickup truck which was towing a trailer, and other vehicles went off the highway to avoid McDonald.
McDonald, who lives in Westborough, Mass., said he was on his way to visit his daughter in Chester, and that he started drinking beer at about 11:30 a.m. He also inexplicably told police he had had four beers by 11:30 a.m.
Miller said shortly after the crash there was a strong smell of alcohol on his breath, and his eyes were bloodshot and watery.
McDonald did not appear in Windham Superior Court in front of Judge John Treadwell Monday afternoon, and his court-appointed lawyer Alfred Fox told Treadwell McDonald was too injured to leave the hospital and come to court.
Fox said that McDonald may have a broken hip, and he was suffering from high blood pressure as well.
But all sides agreed to continue his arraignment until Tuesday, and allow McDonald to appear remotely if necessary. Many arraignments are held remotely during the coronavirus pandemic.
Both Farmer and Brown urged anyone who knew anything about the incident and crash, and who may have witnessed McDonald driving down the interstate, to contact the Vermont State Police Westminster barracks at 802 722-4600.
Brown said that investigators were interested in talking to anyone who had witnessed the incident or had been affected by McDonald's driving.
"They are victims," Brown said.
The crash prompted an enormous, coordinated response from the state police and Brattleboro Police, as well as local fire departments, Farmer said, including the Putney Fire Department, Westminster Fire and Rescue, the Brattleboro Fire Department, Rescue Inc., and Golden Cross Ambulance. The DHART helicopter landed on the interstate to transport one of the people in the van who had been trapped in the vehicle.
The interstate, both lanes, was closed for hours, Farmer said during a press briefing outside the VSP Westminster barracks, as the police investigated the crash.
Treadwell ordered McDonald held, pending his formal arraignment Tuesday, on conditions that he not operate a motor vehicle and that he not possess alcohol or drugs. Brown said it appeared McDonald would be arraigned from the hospital on Tuesday.
