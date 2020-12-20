BRATTLEBORO — The Massachusetts man accused of driving the wrong way on Interstate 91 on Sunday, Dec. 13, causing a head-on collision and injuring five people, now faces four drunk driving charges.
Bernard J. McDonald, 65, of Westborough, Mass., is scheduled to be released from Brattleboro Memorial Hospital on Monday and will be arraigned at Windham criminal court later in the day, according to Windham County Deputy State’s Attorney Steven Brown.
McDonald had been arraigned on 15 charges in absentia with the consent of his court-appointed lawyer last week so that court officials could impose conditions on his movements after release from the hospital. He was ordered not to drive nor consume alcoholic beverages.
According to an amended affidavit of probable cause, McDonald’s blood test, which was taken at the hospital about three hours after the crash, revealed a blood alcohol content of .276, more than three times the Vermont legal limit of .08.
A chemist with the Vermont Forensic Laboratory extrapolated that McDonald’s blood alcohol content at the time of the crash was much higher — between .305 to .364, about four times the legal limit, based on his weight and the amount of time that had elapsed since the crash.
According to the affidavit, McDonald told Vermont State Police Trooper Ryan Miller, who tried to stop him repeatedly on the interstate before the high-speed head-on crash in Dummerston, that he was headed to Chester, after drinking at his home in Westborough, Mass. Court records indicated McDonald was headed to visit a daughter who lives in Chester. He was driving a Ford F-150 pickup truck.
State police were first alerted to the wrong-way driver at about 5:30 p.m. last Sunday, when a caller reported the driver was in Rockingham, heading southbound in the northbound lane, at high speeds. Miller, whose cruiser was side-swiped by McDonald as he tried to stop him, said McDonald was driving in excess of 100 miles an hour as he followed him in the southbound lane, with his siren blaring and his lights flashing.
The crash with the van set off a chain-reaction crash with another pickup truck, and two other vehicles drove off the highway to avoid the crash.
The four new charges, all felonies, were added to the 15 original charges, and all carried a potential sentence of up to 15 years.
Brown on Sunday declined to disclose how the victims in the crash were doing. All four individuals were taken to Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center in Lebanon, N.H., and the day after the crash state police said all were in stable condition but in the hospital’s intensive care units.
The victims included two people from China, (including the driver of the 2019 Mercedes Benz van) one man from Flushing, N.Y., and one man from Mexico.
McDonald has been arraigned in absentia since his lawyer said he was unable to have a coherent conversation with him at the time. Albert Fox, McDonald’s lawyer, said that McDonald has a broken hip as a result of the crash, and was also under medical care for high blood pressure, but that medical personnel told him he was confused and not competent.
The four new charges include two counts of driving under the influence, serious injury resulting; and two counts of driving under the influence with his alcohol blood count above the legal limit, with injury resulting. All four charges carry a potential 15-year sentence.
The court records indicate that this is McDonald’s first drunk driving charge. He told the state police trooper while in the hospital that he wasn’t under the influence while driving, nor was he intoxicated while at the hospital. Miller, the trooper, described McDonald as “cooperative.” Miller also described McDonald’s level of intoxication as “moderate” at the time he was in the hospital.
The majority of the charges against McDonald are reckless endangerment, but he is also charged with two felony counts of gross negligence in operating a motor vehicle with serious injury resulting. He was also charged with leaving the scene of an accident, excessive speed and eluding a law enforcement officer.