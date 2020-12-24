BRATTLEBORO -- The wrong-way driver who crashed head-on into a van on Interstate 91 in Dummerston 11 days ago was finally arraigned Thursday, remotely from Brattleboro Memorial Hospital.
Bernard McDonald, 65, of Westborough, Mass., pleaded not guilty to the 19 counts that have been filed by Windham County Deputy State's Attorney Steven Brown in the case. McDonald is charged with four counts of drunk driving, injury resulting, along with 10 counts of reckless endangerment, for driving down the interstate at speeds of up to 100 miles an hour, going the wrong way, among other charges.
McDonald, who participated in the 30-minute court hearing by telephone, gave only mono-syllabic answers to a couple of questions posed by Windham Superior Court Judge Michael Kainen, except to say, "I'm Bernie McDonald, I'm here" to the judge's question.
All court hearings in Vermont are now being held remotely, per court order because of the pandemic.
One of McDonald's daughters, Bridget Corby, said the family is trying to find a hospital bed for him in Massachusetts. Corby said that two other family members, Margaret McDonald and Mary Callahan, would be transporting him from Brattleboro Memorial to the next hospital.
McDonald's current lawyer, Alfred Fox of Brattleboro, said that Brattleboro Memorial Hospital would not release him until another hospital bed was found.
Corby said that the family had hoped to have him go to Fairlawn Hospital in Worcester, Mass., which according to its website specializes in all types of rehabilitation.
Kainen ordered that McDonald post $1,000 cash by the end of the day, and that he be discharged to a medical facility and remain there until treatment is completed. Once treatment is completed, McDonald will return to the court for additional bail review and conditions of release, according to Brown.
According to court records and statements made in court by Fox, McDonald is suffering from a broken hip and high blood pressure, but court records indicated that his blood alcohol content at the time of the Sunday evening, Dec. 13 crash was four times the legal limit.
Brown on Thursday refused to state the condition of the four people who were most seriously hurt in the crash. Those people were all riding in a van driven by a man from China. They were all eventually taken to Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center in Lebanon, N.H.
Brown had asked for $10,000 cash bail, all of it suspended except for the 10 percent in cash, as long as McDonald was discharged to a hospital and followed a treatment plan. Other conditions that will be temporarily waived include a condition that he live in Windham County and not leave Windham County.
Fox promised to the judge that once a hospital bed is found, the court will be notified of McDonald's whereabouts. McDonald will be able to leave the state but only for further treatment, Brown said.
Fox is not expected to continue to represent McDonald, and Kainen directed McDonald to fill out a public defender request by the end of the day if he is seeking representation.
Brown said after the hearing that the case is still under investigation, and that the people who have come forward with information about the high-speed wrong-way crash have been very valuable. He urged that if anyone has information, they should contact the Vermont State Police at the Westminster barracks.
Contact Susan Smallheer at ssmallheer@reformer.com.