BRATTLEBORO — After enjoying stability at the town manager position for nearly 15 years, Brattleboro had some twists and turns — and some controversy — with that important position in 2022.
The year began with Octavian “Yoshi” Manale installed as town manager to replace Peter Elwell, who retired at the end of 2021. Elwell, who grew up in Brattleboro and whose father also served as town manager, held the job from January 2015 until the end of 2021. Before that, Barbara Sondag had been town manager from 2007-2013.
Before coming to Brattleboro, Manale had been chief of staff and deputy mayor in Trenton, N.J., with a population of more than 90,000. By contrast, Brattleboro’s population is about 12,000.
Less than six months into the job, Manale submitted his resignation on May 20, saying he was not the “right fit” for the position. Manale noted that until he took the position in Brattleboro, the smallest community he worked in was almost five times that of this town. “The larger populations afforded me anonymity that I did not appreciate until now,” he said.
Manale explained in his statement that, without a mayor and council system of municipal government, the town manager position is intended to be the administrative head of all the town departments. “In a small town like Brattleboro, I have quickly discovered that the prominence of this position creates drawbacks for me to fulfill the duties of the job most efficiently.”
But there was another issue that almost certainly factored into Manale’s decision to resign. Manale and the Select Board faced pushback over a decision by the town to cut ties with emergency medical services provider Rescue Inc. after contract disputes. Manale was criticized publicly for ending the town’s arrangement with its EMS provider without public debate.
Manale received $60,000 in a lump sum in the severance package, which means he received nearly all of his $120,000 annual salary before leaving less than six months into the job. Also as part of the agreement, he received 12 weeks of health coverage benefits continued, $3,565 in accrued time off, as much as $6,000 in moving expenses and a letter of recommendation.
His resignation prompted questions from community members about how the town goes about hiring the town manager and supporting the person when initially taking on the position.
Before resigning and securing the severance package, Manale received a different package — one that contained feces. The incident happened between the controversial decision to no longer contract with Rescue Inc. and Manale’s resignation announcement on May 20.
“I can confirm it happened, but beyond that all I can say is it was a disgusting prank and that I don’t believe whomever sent it represents the people of Brattleboro, as I have found most of them to be kind and welcoming,” Manale said in an email to the Reformer.
In September, Manale emerged from the “stink” in Brattleboro to be hired as the new city manager in Claremont, N.H., with an annual salary of $130,000. That hiring raised eyebrows, since the mayor of Claremont, Dale Girard, is the owner of Golden Cross Ambulance, the very service that Brattleboro contracted with for one year to provide EMS support during the transition from Rescue Inc. to the town’s fire department.
Girard, who has one vote on the nine-member Claremont City Council, said that Manale wasn’t even on their radar for the job until after he quit Brattleboro. “I know what perception outside looks like,” said Girard. “They feel as though maybe I had gone down there and spoke to him before. I absolutely did not. There was no communications with Yoshi.”
After a five-month search, Brattleboro moved on from the Manale “era” to hire John R. Potter as the new town manager in November.
Potter, originally from eastern Massachusetts, had served as the director of land management for New York City’s Bureau of Water Supply and as senior policy adviser in the Oregon Department of State Lands. He most recently served as deputy director of the Open Space and Mountain Parks Department in Boulder, Colo.
Potter’s contract is the same as Manale’s: an annual salary of $120,000 and $5,000 a year for vehicle expenses.
Assistant Town Manager Patrick Moreland served as interim town manager while the Select Board conducted the two searches since Elwell retired. He hadn’t been interested in being town manager.